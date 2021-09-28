Fiat Pulse arrives on October 19th

Main launch of the year, due to the repercussion it will be, the Fiat Pulse will officially arrive on October 19 to place the Italian brand in the segment of compact SUVs, where growth takes place in the domestic market. For years, the Turin manufacturer (or was it Betim?) ignored this category, exploring more hatchbacks and compact sedans.

Fiat Toro was the right decision and now the idea is to repeat the feat on a beach that the brand only surfs abroad, with the Fiat 500x. Here, however, the appeal will be much greater. Combining hunger with the consumer’s desire to eat, Pulse will arrive with a declared target of going to the top of the SUV segment and vying for place among the 10 best-selling cars.

For this, the heavy marketing of the brand will rely on the small one, just over 4.00 m, built on a new modular platform called MLA and with measures that make you feel comfortable in the market, especially the trunk.

With expressive looks and ignoring the similarity to the Argo, the Fiat Pulse will have Firefly 1.3 mechanics up to 109 horsepower and GSE 1.0 Turbo with up to 130 horsepower as a base, using manual, CVT and automatic transmissions. As Fiat will have nothing but it, then it won’t have to limit it in price.

This way, Fiat Pulse can even measure forces with the PCD Tracker (the one below R$ 70,000. Yes, it’s back…) until it tries its luck against a T-Cross Comfortline or Crete Platinum… It doesn’t have a partner in the lineup, then , there is no friendly fire. Renegade is another footprint…

For consumers, some selling points will be essential, especially technology, such as a 4G connection with Wi-Fi and online services, as well as a security package. With customization and optional packages, the Fiat Pulse will mark its presence in 2021 and will be a very strong player in the market.

Fiat Pulse 2022 – Photo Gallery