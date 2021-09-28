FIFA 22 and eFootball 2022 featured in this week’s releases | sport games

FIFA 22 and eFootball 2022 are the highlights among the week’s releases. While the first brings a classic experience powered by new technologies on the latest consoles, eFootball 2022, ex-PES 2022, has changed its face and promises to be more accessible, coming for free with crossplay and crossgeneration (ie, running simultaneously in different platforms).

Also coming is the long-awaited MMORPG New World, from Amazon Games, for PC, and the unusual toy car racing game Hot Wheels Unleashed, as well as Darksiders 3, exclusive to the Nintendo Switch. Check out more details about each game, such as date, price and platforms on which they will be available.

FIFA 22 – October 1st – PS5, XBSX/S, PS4, XB, SW, PC

The new chapter of FIFA, soccer simulator from Electronic Arts, invested in two new technologies to bring new features to the new generation. Hypermotion allowed the creation of animations closer to real players, taking 11v11 captures, as in real matches. In addition, there is use of Machine Learning (machine learning), in which computers analyze football matches and allow the reproduction of real behaviors.

The game also gained the possibility to create its own team in career mode, something unprecedented in the franchise. The game also gained greater focus on the multiplayer of Volta mode, which returns with goals that can be worth several points according to the play and Fall Guys style minigames.

FIFA 22 is available in pre-order for R$ 298.90 in PlayStation 4 (PS4), R$ 338.90 in PlayStation 5 (PS5) and R$ 498.90 in Ultimate version, for both PS4 and PS5. On Xbox One the game costs R$ 299, while Xbox Series X/S bring the title for R$ 339 (the Ultimate version, for both consoles, is R$ 499). On PC the game costs R$ 249 in the Standard version and R$ 349 in the Ultimate version. It is important to point out that only the Ultimate version guarantees an upgrade to the next generation. The Legacy Edition of the Nintendo Switch costs R$199.

eFootball 2022 – September 30 – PS5, XBSX/S, PS4, XB, PC, And, iOS

In an opposite direction, Konami’s eFootball 2022 series will offer a free game for multiple platforms, including mobile. The game’s focus will be on 1v1 duels, when attackers face defenders and break free to score, with a new animation system called Motion Matching.

The intent of the title is to keep the action always on the ball, including a quick-restart system that speeds up the throw-in when it leaves the field. Although free, the game will offer a Premium Player Pack package for R$199.90 that offers resources to build your dream team in eFootball World mode.

New World – September 28 – PC

After a series of delays since the beginning of 2020 due to the pandemic, the Amazon Games MMORPG will finally be released. Players have the possibility to venture to the mysterious island of Aeternum, where the Marauders, Syndicate and The Covenant factions fight for local dominance and power. Your character can specialize in the use of weapons or supernatural abilities to face creatures that inhabit the island and also other players in PvP (Player vs. Player) fights. The game will be available on PC for R$ 75.49.

Hot Wheels Unleashed – September 30th – PS5, XBSX/S, PS4, XB, SW, PC

Hot Wheels classic cars are the stars of a new racing game that mixes the traditional orange toy tracks with real scenarios. Players can create their own courses with the parts and let their imaginations run wild before racing some of the most famous vehicles in the franchise. There are even some licensees, like the Delorean from Back to the Future movie and the Ninja Turtles van. Hot Wheels Unleashed will be available on consoles for R$249.5 and on PC for R$109.99.

Darksiders 3 – September 30 – SW

The third chapter of the Darksiders saga now arrives for Nintendo Switch with the story of Fury (Fury), an enigmatic warrior who is part of the Horsemen of the Apocalypse as War and Death of the previous games. The game’s story takes place before other games and brings Fury on a hunt to capture the Seven Deadly Sins, which took the form of creatures and now roam a post-apocalyptic Earth. The title has exploration elements like the other two games, in which new abilities open up new areas to be unraveled.

Ghostrunner – September 28 – PS5, XBSX/S

The acclaimed cyberpunk action game Ghostrunner now comes to the next generation of consoles with 4K graphics, 120 fps frame rate, Ray Tracing lighting support and instant loadings. The game features a cyborg swordsman warrior who climbs the Dharma Tower in search of revenge and, to do so, needs to use extreme parkour skills and fight enemies.

Players who already have the game on PS4 or Xbox One will be able to upgrade to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S at no cost, while new users must pay R$159.90 on PlayStation platforms and R$99 on Xbox consoles.

Lemnis Gate – September 28 – PS5, XBSX/S, PS4, XB, PC

The Lemnis Gate shooter, which was supposed to arrive in August and was delayed by two months, will finally be released for consoles and PC. The game features a multiplayer FPS contest, initially common, but which is repeated in 25-second time loops. All player actions are recorded during this time and are repeated each turn to make the confrontation more and more complex. Lemnis Gate is available for R$104.90 on PlayStation platforms, R$74.95 on Xbox consoles and R$37.99 on PC.

Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye – September 28 – PS4, XB, PC

Still on the subject of time looping, Outer Wilds received an expansion that answers questions that players may still have about the game world and its history, as well as introducing new content. An anomaly has been detected by the Hearthian space program and title users will be able to explore its cause and uncover dark mysteries that perhaps should have been forgotten. It will be possible to find out who built the ruins on the Moon and whether time looping can, and should, be stopped, for example. The game comes to PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Agatha Christie: Hercule Poirot – The First Cases – September 28 – PS4, XB, SW, PC

There are a fair amount of games based on the stories of Agatha Christie on consoles and PC, often with the famous detective Hercule Poirot, recurring character of the writer. In Hercule Poirot – The First Cases, players will have the opportunity to see the famous detective in an adventure game that portrays in an unprecedented way the beginning of his career in his first cases, before becoming the master of investigation in the books.

