FIFA 22 finally makes changes to the series, but it’s only valid in the new generation

Every year we have a FIFA release – but only in some editions do we see significant changes, which will serve as the basis for the “refreshed” versions of the following years. The good news is that FIFA 22 is one of those rare cases. At least if you own a next-gen console, where your innovations are most notable.

Good first touches on the ball and progress in female inclusion

FIFA 22: Intro Image: Reproduction/Daniel Ezra

This year’s version kicks off with an intro that should be remembered as one of the best in the series. After assembling my avatar in a robust customization system, I was taken by the friendly and skillful Lisa to the Parc de Princes, the beautiful stadium of Paris Saint German – a team that stands out in the game this year. The fun part is that this path has been turned into a very well executed tutorial.

As I walked through the busy streets of Paris towards the subway, the girl played ball with my character in an animated warm-up, teaching basic techniques like driving the ball and simple passes. The dynamic exudes football, just like those commercials from the series Joga Bonito, from the early 2000s.

At PSG’s stadium, we are welcomed by none other than the French idol, Thierry Henry, and we start a more advanced training session with kicks and crosses. All this alternated with cool cinematics with other players from the base categories and superstars like Mbappé. Everything always with that dreamlike atmosphere being realized.

If you’re thinking of purchasing the PS4, Xbox One or PC version, this introduction will be the first to be missed. On previous generation consoles, the intro goes directly to the first game, which serves to measure your skill with the ball.

FIFA 22: Intro Image: Reproduction/Daniel Ezra

Those first few minutes show something remarkable in almost every game mode this year: an excellent visual polish and the significant presence of women’s football. In that regard, the increments have been slow, but FIFA 22 takes the most significant step since being able to play Kim Hunter in Trek mode in 2019.

Now, for the first time, you can play the Be a Pro career as a woman. The athletes are also present in the Volta mode, dividing teams with the big guys. In the gringa version, Alex Scott will be the first narrator in the franchise’s history. In the new and beautiful menu of the game, where an ace is doing animations in the background, sometimes famous players are getting the spotlight.

FIFA 22: Menu Image: Reproduction/Daniel Ezra

There are still no player cards on Ultimate Team. The variety of women’s teams and leagues also leaves something to be desired. But, even so, the evolution deserves to be highlighted and may, who knows, even help the category to have more visibility in the real world as well.

Physical and realistic gameplay

FIFA 22: CR7 Image: Reproduction/Daniel Ezra

This year’s gameplay feels a little heavier than last year’s. It is not slow, but cadenced in order to seek realism and simulation. By the way, realism seems to be the keyword of this version

The best features to get that feeling of fidelity are only present on next-gen consoles. Hypermotion is really the highlight, bringing hundreds of new animations that were recorded in real matches, and not with individual players. This makes every contact and reaction even more realistic and intuitive.

In a corner, my goalkeeper came out to punch the ball and crashed into the area with another striker. The way he made the move, the crash and the takedown that pushed other players around – it was all impressive. In previous years, these moments were marked by several bugs. The feeling was that there were no animations for some situations. Now, almost no mistakes are noticed and, apart from a few skates when turning the player, FIFA 22 is even more similar to a game seen on TV on Sundays.

The goalkeepers also improved a lot. In every game I’ve played, I haven’t seen a single bizarre chicken, one of the biggest complaints in recent times. I even think they are defending more difficult balls than they should. Maybe it’s a problem with the placed kick, which is much harder to hit and requires good attributes from the finisher.

FIFA 22 Image: Reproduction/Daniel Ezra

The new physics system for the ball is also more realistic. Curves at intersections and throws convince; the bouncing on the grass and the speed gain as well. It’s even hard to imagine the justification for releasing the game on past generation consoles and PC without these essential new features.

The balance between attack and defense remains flawed. It’s delicious to attack in FIFA, at speed or exchanging passes, but a hell of a lot to defend. Players easily get out of position. It is necessary to understand the strategy system well and have a lot of patience to be able to press the ball without taking risks.

I imagine that less experienced players will need a good deal of time to get used to and not take ridiculous goals while trying to unravel the use of three buttons to get a right strike. In this sense, it is not possible to just “take control and have fun”: it takes a little dedication.

Finally paid attention to the career mode

FIFA 22: Career Image: Reproduction/Daniel Ezra

For years, career mode has been forgotten in EA’s basements. Aside from a few timid additions such as veteran players available as coaches, there was little news. As someone who plays this mode more than Ultimate Team, that potential wasted. This year, they finally got it right. And in full.

One of the biggest requests from the community was to be able to create a fictitious team from scratch, just like we do in FUT. This feature is finally present in Career Mode. The customization is wide and surprising: it includes the size of the teams, their level of investment, the expectations of the board and even the age of the players. Then it’s just a matter of replacing a team in one of the available leagues and choosing your biggest rival.

It’s not quite as robust in the visual part of the system as in the golden days of Winning Eleven (where it was possible to create a shield and the team shirt), but it has good enough options on all fronts to allow for a unique creation.

The stadium edition is one of the great highlights. I spent a good few minutes choosing the shape and color of the grass, the goal nets and the fans’ flags. It is even possible to choose the anthem that will play at the players’ entrance and the cheers of the crowd. This creates a more intimate connection with your team and brings an immersion that finally justifies dedicating hours to Career Mode.

FIFA 22: Career Image: Reproduction/Daniel Ezra

If you choose a coaching career, you can also simulate games in a way that’s never seen before in the franchise. The match rolls as if it happened on a clipboard. Each player is represented by a colored dot on a blue background. As these dots move, you can access statistics and make tactical changes in real time, just like a real technician. If necessary, you can join the match and play normally at any time, even if it’s just to take a foul or a penalty manually.

There are several other positive developments in the team’s management, but one sadness remains: the lack of license from Brazilian clubs, which all have generic players. What is the fun of choosing the Brazilian championship?

FUT remains the FUT

FIFA 22: FUT Image: Reproduction/Daniel Ezra

Ultimate Team Mode is still the one loved and hated all along. There are several innovations, like a new level system to earn more rewards. But the dynamic hasn’t changed: you need to get cards to build the best team. So either play for several hours… or commit your credit card limit right away.

At the very least, you can now look at a pack a day before spending your hard-earned FIFA Coins. If you decide to open it, another package will appear that lets you look inside. Otherwise, it will be replaced within 24 hours. For those who buy a lot of packages, it doesn’t make much difference. But, for those who play cheaply and open a few, it’s a very welcome help.

A package of good content

FIFA 22: Back Image: Reproduction/Daniel Ezra

In the end, FIFA 22 pleased a lot more than I expected. Its content is huge, the news justify the new title and all game modes gained additions that are worth the time invested.

For those who like the simulation and realism factor, this year is more than well served. The first contact with the game in recent weeks was promising and, in general, FIFA 22 is an excellent football game.

The big question for most fans will be getting a next-gen console to take advantage of everything on offer. It’s not even fair to compare versions.

