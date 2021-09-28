Financial market raises inflation estimate for 2021; understand

Once again, the estimates for the increase in inflation had an increase and left the house of 8.35% to 8.45%. With that, the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) reaches its 25th high in a row. This number is worrying regarding the country’s inflation control.

The information is contained in the Focus report, which was released by the Central Bank after a survey carried out with more than 100 financial institutions in the country. According to the data, the estimate already exceeds twice the central inflation target for this year.

In general terms, the 2020 inflation target reached 3.75%. With that, for 2021, the expectation would be to stay between 2.25% and 5.25%. However, now, it already figures with another significant increase. To reach the inflation target, which is determined by the National Monetary Council – CMN, the BC can reduce or raise the economy’s basic interest rate.

Last week, the BC’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) raised the basic interest rate – Selic – from 5.25% to 6.25% per year. In 2020, Brazil faced the highest inflation rate since 2016 and the INPC was around 4.52%. The driving force concerns food prices. For 2022, the central inflation target is 3.50%.

To be officially within the scope of the respective target, it should range from 2% to 5%. With the expressive growth, it will be a difficult task for the economic team of the current government to profile this picture. There is also a perspective of an increase in the Gross Domestic Product – GDP for 2021 of 5.04%.

But, on the other hand, the 2022 projection was reduced to 1.57% compared to the 1.63% forecast previously. The market, on the other hand, predicts the basic interest rate in the around 8.25% per year. This will directly influence, among many things, real estate credit.

From March to September, the BC raised the basic interest rate five times, that is, a gradual increase that did not occur almost six years ago.