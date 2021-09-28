find out if it is still possible to redeem the allowances from previous years

Those who have missed the deadline to make the withdrawal of the salary bonus referring to the PIS/Pasep for the year 2019, may be able to recover the amounts. Redemptions can be made up to five years after the end of benefit payments.

The salary bonus is awaited by many workers who need to have access to the amounts to implement plans and projects. Read on and understand how this rescue works.

PIS/PASEP salary allowance

The salary bonus is not granted to everyone, it is necessary to fulfill the requirements to enjoy this benefit.

You must be enrolled for at least 5 years in the PIS/Pasep, you must have earned an average of two minimum wages for the time worked.

In addition, a signed wallet is required for at least 30 days in the relevant year. The amount to be made available must be up to one minimum wage, the amount being proportional to the time worked during the base year.

The guidelines are determined by CODEFAT, it is necessary to satisfy the parameters stipulated by Law nº 7.998/90.

Among the rules for the release of the allowance, it must be included in the RAIS (Annual List of Social Information) for the year in question.

PIS/PASEP transfers

Normally, transfers are carried out from July to June of the following year, however, by a CODEFAT resolution, the Federal Government informed the creation of a new schedule that should start in the beginning of the year 2022.

Payments under the new schedule will refer to the 2020 allowance, and those who were unable to withdraw the benefit will have a second chance to redeem the amounts.

These transfers are granted to private sector taxpayers who are accepted in the guidelines, to military personnel, civil servants and public service employees benefiting from Pasep.

In the case of public servants, the allowance is released by Banco do Brasil, while private sector taxpayers must obtain their benefit through Caixa Econômica.

If you need more information, please contact us at: 0800 726 0207.

Rural and urban workers related to natural persons are not entitled to the salary bonus, the same goes for company directors without the proper employment relationship and without the transfer to the FGTS, domestic workers and young apprentices also do not have access to the PIS/ Pasep.