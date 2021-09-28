find out who can order and see the release calendar

Caixa Econômica Federal began releasing this Monday (27) the new loan from Caixa Tem. The customer can request the credit with values ​​from R$300 to R$1 thousand and with interest of 3.99% per month, performing the operation directly through the application.

The amounts released for loan in the Caixa Tem application are based on information from the user’s current registration and financial history at the time of credit evaluation, so the amount will depend on the credit analysis.

The new Caixa Tem loan is an easily accessible credit, however, it has some restrictions to be granted. It is aimed at self-employed persons (without a formal contract), salaried persons benefiting from social programs and beneficiaries of public policies for income distribution and, even though the public is beneficiaries of social programs, Bolsa Família participants will not have access to the loan.

According to the president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Pedro Guimarães, the restriction on Bolsa Família users is because, according to the bank’s understanding, citizens who depend on Bolsa Família would not be able to repay the loan. Another audience that will not have access to credit will be those with a dirty name in the SPC or Serasa.

Caixa Tem’s credit will be made available to users of the application who have their registration up to date and who meet the requirements set by the bank. The account will be changed from Poupança Social Digital Caixa to Poupança Digital, however, this update will not be available to all users of Caixa Tem at the same time.

The update will be made available according to the person’s month of birth and, after updating the application, the user will already be able to access the new loan. At this first moment, the credit line is now available for those born in January and February who meet the requirements. See the full schedule below.

Loan release calendar at Caixa Tem

January and February: september 27th

september 27th March and April: october 18th

october 18th May and June: November 8th

November 8th July and August: November 29th

November 29th September and October: December 13th

December 13th November and December: December 27th

Those who do not yet have an account at Caixa Tem will also be able to install the application and request credit, however, the release will be made through another calendar. Check it out below:

January, February, March, April, May and June: November 8th

November 8th July and August: November 29th

November 29th September and October: December 13th

December 13th November and December: December 27th

About Caixa Tem’s new credit