Flamengo arrives in Guayaquil in search of his third Libertadores final; see Mengão’s likely lineup

Mengão embarked this Monday for the decisive clash against Barcelona, ​​from Ecuador; the match counts for the final of the Copa Libertadores

This Monday, the team led by coach Renato Gaúcho arrived in Guayaquil, Ecuador, to compete in the return match of the Liberators cup. With the advantage of having scored 2 x 0 in the first duel, at Maracanã, Flamengo is looking for its third final in the South American competition.

After playing at the weekend against América-MG and drawing 1-1 with embezzlements and players who were spared by the coach, the Mengão must have full strength for the duel against the Ecuadorians, as Arrascaeta and Filipe Luís boarded with the rest of the cast.

With the athletes who didn’t play on Sunday and the recovered players, Renato Gaúcho should climb his best to try to reach the third final of the Copa Libertadores of the club in history: Diego Alves, Isla, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz and Filipe Luís; Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Bruno Henrique and Gabriel.

Mengão’s last training session before Tuesday’s match should take place at 5:30 pm Brasília time (15:30 pm local time), at Emelec’s George Capwell stadium. Fla already enters the match with a wide advantage for having won 2 x 0, at Maracanã.

Flamengo can lose by up to one goal difference that will reach the final. If you score a goal, you get the classification even if you lose by two goals, for example, 3 x 1, 4 x 2, 5 x 3, as an away goal is an advantage in the Copa Libertadores.