Flamengo: The Spanish newspaper highlights the rubro-negro cast and places the Gávea club as the top candidate for the Libertadores title

Flamengo, semifinalists of the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil, once again attracted the attention of the international press

Semi-finalist of the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil, the Flamengo bet on heavyweight reinforcements for the second half of the season. The Most Wanted in Brazil worked tirelessly on the ball market and brought players like defender David Luiz, midfielder Andreas Pereira and striker Kenedy – all from England.

The movement of Rubro-Negro in the transfer window drew the attention of the international press. After TNT Sports Argentina highlighted the signings of the club from Gávea, the renowned newspaper As, from Spain, reserved a space to show the carioca team’s achievements in the soccer market.

“Flamengo wants to govern in South America. For this, the Brazilian club has been striving in recent years to expand the squad with the best football players that you can find in the market at your fingertips”, wrote the communication vehicle, which also drew up a list with the main acquisitions of the club since 2016.

As also highlighted Flamengo’s favoritism in Libertadores. “The names that make up the team are like a collection of stickers (…) In the Copa Libertadores, they are also one of those teams that, from the beginning, start out as the top candidate to lift the title,” he concluded.

It is worth noting that Flamengo decides a place for the final of the continental competition this Wednesday (29), against Barcelona de Guayaquil, Ecuador. The duel is scheduled to take place at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time).