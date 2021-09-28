Flávio negotiates with an ally the affiliation of Jair Bolsonaro to the PTB and creates a crisis in the party

BRASÍLIA — A little more than a year after the 2022 election and still without a party, President Jair Bolsonaro, aided by his sons, intensified his conversations with the PTB, led by former federal deputy and one of his most radical allies Roberto Jefferson, who is imprisoned for threats to the minister of the Supreme Federal Court (STF). The family has already brought to the table some of the conditions for membership, including having the autonomy to choose majority candidates in key states and Jefferson’s need to moderate the tone of public criticism. The most recent chapter of the rapprochement with the presidential clan, however, provoked a misunderstanding in the legend.

In charge of leading the negotiations with initials willing to open the doors to him, senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ) met last week with businessman Otávio Fakhoury, president of the PTB directory in São Paulo. The meeting took place without the presence of the acting president of the party, Graciela Nienov, who was raised to the post by the hands of Jefferson himself, which irritated both of them.

According to Graciela, the former deputy wrote a letter in his own hand to reaffirm his support for her and criticize Fakhoury.

— This meeting was not the result of the PTB. I didn’t know. I want to make it clear that he doesn’t speak for the party,” the president said, before saying that she is in favor of Bolsonaro’s arrival and that the unease has already been resolved in a phone call with Fakhoury. “I am detached from my chair.” We really want Bolsonaro in the party. Flávio, Eduardo, all of them, will be very welcome.





In recent months, the PTB, under the presidency of Roberto Jefferosn, changed command in 11 states and radicalized its stance in favor of arms and against abortion, with the motto ‘God, Fatherland, Family and Freedom’ Photo: Jorge William / Agência O Globo – 09 07/2020 After a turn to the extreme right, Roberto Jefferson received the affiliation of Daniel Silveira, who was also arrested under the order of STF minister Alexandre Moraes, for attacking democratic institutions. Photo: Divulgação Harmony between powers. The then deputy Roberto Jefferson alongside former president Lula and ministers at the time José Dirceu (Casa Civil) and Mares Guia (Institutional Relations Department) Photo: Aílton de Freitas / Agência O Globo – 10/14/2004 In 2005, Roberto Jefferson denounced the Mensalão scheme, and became one of the 38 defendants in the scandal Photo: Ailton de Freitas / Agência O Globo – 06/14/2005 Roberto Jefferson appears at the Federal Court to testify as a defendant in the Mensalão process, in 2008 Photo: Marcelo Carnaval / Agência O Globo – 12/02/2008 Roberto Jefferson testified at the CPI dos Correios with a black eye. At the time, the official version for what happened was a “domestic accident”. Photo: Aílton de Freitas / Agência O Globo – 06/30/2005 In 2014, Roberto Jefferson leaves his home in Levy Gasparian after receiving the arrest warrant from a Federal Police agent Photo: Pablo Jacob / Agência O Globo – 02/22/2014 Roberto Jefferson (PTB-RJ), informer of the monthly allowance, got married in Três Rios, a municipality in the interior of Rio de Janeiro, with nurse Ana Lúcia Novaes Photo: Marcelo Carnaval / Agência O Globo – 05/29/2015 President of the PTB since 2016, Roberto Jefferson held the position twice more: from 2003 to 2005 and from 2006 to 2012 Photo: Aílton de Freitas / Agência O Globo – 06/17/2005 Former deputy Roberto Jefferson visits the National Congress and is thrilled to receive his daughter Cristiane Brasil (PTB), who was arrested on suspicion of fraud in the Social Assistance area of ​​Rio, in 2020 Photo: André Coelho / Agência O Globo – 04/06/2016

Privately, Graciela tends to rid Fakhoury of her criticisms and attributed the friendly fire of which she is a victim in the party to three co-religionists: journalist Oswaldo Eustáquio, deputy Nivaldo Albuquerque, from Alagoas, and ex-deputy and daughter of Jefferson, Cristiane Brasil . Internal discomfort, however, can have other consequences. In the letter, Jefferson calls for the creation of an “advisory board” capable of empowering the president to “dissolve provisionals and expel murmurers.” Graciela said that she intends to take these steps from next week.

In addition to exposing the importance of Jefferson lowering the tone of the attacks on the STF, Flávio made it clear to Fakhoury that Bolsonaro considers it essential to be able to choose names to run for the Senate and state governments, especially in the Northeast. This is not a whim. The Senate has been the legislative arena in which the government has had the most difficulties in approving its agendas, and the Northeast has been the region in which its main potential opponent, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has the greatest electoral strength.

Flávio confirms the meeting with Fakhoury, preaches conciliation, but makes it clear that the hammer blow will depend on an understanding of the two names with greater decision-making power in their respective political groups.

— The conversation (with Fakhoury) was good, but I think that, before any decision to go to the PTB, there would have to be a direct conversation between President Bolsonaro and Roberto Jefferson, which is not possible now — affirmed Flávio.

Party leaders who have negotiated with the Bolsonaro claim that the clan demands to take control of the command seats of the party in which they land. In the conversation with the PTB, it was agreed that Jefferson would remain in the chair of president, if and when he leaves jail, and Bolsonaro would act as honorary president of the legend.

Flávio admits ongoing dialogue fronts with other subtitles, not just small and medium-sized ones, such as PTB. The PP has already flirted with Bolsonaro. The minister of the Civil House himself and strong man of the acronym, Ciro Nogueira, made moves to attract the chief.

— We have a good dialogue with the PTB and we also have conversations with other parties. Regarding the merger of the PSL with the DEM, let’s wait and see if there is a dialogue. There is also Ciro Nogueira’s invitation to the president to join the PP, but adjustments would be necessary with some party leaders. said Flavio.

Elected by the PSL, Bolsonaro and his sons fought with the president of the party, deputy Luciano Bivar, and disaffiliated at the end of 2019. Since then, the family has been looking for a party, especially after seeing the plan to found an acronym, the Alliance for Brazil.