For Itaú BBA, Ibovespa is not so cheap and the scenario is more negative

O Ibovespa is not as cheap as you might think at first glance, and the vision of the Itaú BBA for the stock market it is more negative, said the chief strategist at the investment bank, Marcelo Sá, citing inflation as the main point to monitor at the moment.

The list of attention factors is long and also includes fiscal debates, high from fees at the Brazil, potential changes in US monetary policy and the direction of commodities given the risks related to China.

The strategist recalls that, based on data from the last report on the Ibovespa forecast change, on September 14, the Ibovespa price/earnings multiple (P/E) was 8 times, against a historical average of 11.6 times, which leaves it, when looking at the standard deviation, at the lower end of the range.

But Sá says it is “complicated” to carry out the analysis “in the dry”, since companies like Valley (VALLEY3) and Petrobras (PETR4)–both related to commodities, an asset class that has been liquidated in recent times– have considerable weight in the index. Excluding both from the account, the Ibovespa P/E goes up to 12 times, against 13 times the average.

“It’s still cheaper than the average, but not so much cheaper… Our view is more negative for the stock market, given the prospects with all this deterioration in the macroeconomic discussions,” said Sá. He referred to the impasse in the account of almost 90 billion reais in court orders for 2022, which, without a solution, could threaten the spending ceiling, the government’s fiscal anchor.

He comments that the title of the report from two weeks ago, which bears the expression “The perfect storm”, explains the reasons behind the revision of the Ibovespa target at the end of the year from 152 thousand to 120 thousand points, with water crises and energy, fiscal uncertainty, rising inflation, pressure on commodities, doubts about growth in China and the risk of tightening US monetary policy.

O Ibovespa was around 11:40 am this Monday at around 113,520 points, 13.5% below the record 131,190.30 points reached on June 7th.

In reais, the main index of Brazilian stocks fell 4.6% in 2021, but in dollars it retreated even more (7.3%), against gains of 11.4% of the European STOXX 600 and 18.6% of the North American S&P 500.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty, that’s the message. The macroeconomic drivers are very important to monitor, I would say that inflation is the main thing”, said Sá.

According to the strategist, the forecast for the Ibovespa at 120 thousand points at the end of the year – above, therefore, the current level – would depend on a relief in the inflation, which in turn could take the central bank to raise interest rates less – which, higher, intensify the competition of the stock market with other asset classes as an investment option – and some stabilization in China.

“But we still have to keep an eye on commodities. If there is a very strong slowdown in China, with an impact not only on the iron ore, but also in agricultural commodities, this will also have an impact on economy Brazilian”, completed Sá.

Itaú has adjusted its shopping list in the market of actions to include Eneva, Energisa (ENGI11)(companies defensive) and Assaí, while he withdrew from the group Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), Meluze (CASH3) (more sensitive to higher interest rates) and Bradesco (BBDC4) (affected by more uncertain macro scenario).