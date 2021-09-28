For the hearts of the elderly to beat faster

Brazil has reached 40 million elderly people, according to the Pnad (National Survey by Household Samples carried out this year). This means 18.9% of the total population. The number is staggering. The IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) had projected 29.5 million people over 60 for 2021. In 2040, the institute points out that this population should reach 52 million. But, according to Jorge Félix, professor of Gerontology at the University of São Paulo (USP), this projection is timid. “What characterizes the Brazilian demographic dynamic is the rapid pace of population aging. Brazil ages very quickly”, he says.

As a result, there is greater concern about the health of this population, especially in relation to the most common illnesses – such as cardiovascular diseases. One of the most common heart problems is heart valve disease – malfunction of heart valves that interfere with blood flow. In addition to age and lifestyle, the causes of the problem can be congenital or an infection, for example. “For a few years now, mainly due to the aging population, valve diseases have gained importance. The disclosure of these diseases, however, does not follow this relevance. They are rarely commented on”, says cardiovascular surgeon Gustavo Leno Judas, president of the Cardiovascular Society of the State of São Paulo. One of the consequences of lack of information is that little attention is paid to the typical signs of heart valve diseases: tiredness, shortness of breath, loss of physical strength. “The elderly usually have these symptoms, but it is essential to look at them with care and, if it gets worse, look for a cardiologist,” says cardiovascular surgeon José Armando Mangione, president of the Latin American Society of Interventional Cardiology (Solaci).

When the echocardiogram test detects changes in one of the valves, the surgeon may choose to repair or replace the damaged natural valve with an artificial one. In recent years, valves have become more sophisticated, as is the case with many medical devices. There are two types of artificial valves: mechanical and biological. Mechanics usually have a metallic structure and have high durability. However, its use requires the permanent use of anticoagulants, since the metal can cause the formation of thrombi (or clots) in the blood. Today, however, there are already mechanical valves with metallic components covered by carbon and a design aimed at reducing thrombus formation.

Biological valves, in turn, are made from the pericardium (membrane that covers the heart) of bovine or porcine origin. These valves are flexible and similar to human tissue, which provides a reduced need for anticoagulants, maintaining their clinical efficiency. “One of the most innovative valves is the one without the need for sutures for its implant. This technology allows the patient to spend less time connected to the machine that replaces the function of the heart and lung while the intervention on the heart is carried out and can even reduce hospital costs”, says Cleber Gusmão, director of Corcym, a medical device company that has just arrived in Brazil.

In the range of less invasive surgeries, there are those performed using robotic platforms and also the transcatheter procedure. “In this case, an aortic valve is replaced using a catheter inserted into a peripheral artery, such as the one in the groin. The artery is pushed and the catheter takes the prosthesis that replaces the damaged valve to the site. This method is only for the biological valve. The mechanics are placed only through surgery”, explains Gustavo Ieno Judas. Medicine has a range of effective and safe products to treat the heart of the elderly. The important thing, therefore, is to be on the lookout for any signs of problems so that they can be resolved as soon as possible.