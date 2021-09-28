Ford announces investment of US$ 11.4 billion for the production of electric cars – 09/27/2021 – Market

The American automaker Ford revealed this Monday (27) that it plans to invest US$ 11.4 billion (R$ 61 billion) in the production of electric vehicles, building four new factories that will create 11,000 new jobs by 2025.

Along with South Korean partner SK Innovation, Ford will build plants in Kentucky and Tennessee, the automaker revealed in a statement.

Ford added that it will build “the largest, most advanced and most efficient automobile production complex in its 118-year history” and that this would place it at the forefront of its country’s transition to electric vehicles.

The North American group will invest US$ 7 billion (R$ 37.4 billion), part of a package of 30 billion already announced this year. SK Innovation will contribute the rest of the amount.

Ford also emphasized that this investment supports “the company’s long-term goal of creating a durable American manufacturing ecosystem and accelerating its projects toward carbon neutrality in accordance with the Paris Climate Agreement.”

The automaker seized the opportunity to raise its targets for the electric fleet, as it expects 40% to 50% of its global vehicle volume to be all electric by 2030, up from 40% in the spring.

“It is a time of transformation in which Ford will lead the US transition to electric vehicles and usher in a new era of clean, carbon-neutral production,” company President Bill Ford said in the statement.

“With this investment and spirit of innovation, we can achieve goals once considered incompatible—protect our planet, build great electric cars that Americans love, and contribute to our country’s prosperity.”

The news comes against a backdrop of strong demand for the new F-150 Lightning pickup and other electric models such as the E Transit and Mustang Mach-E.

“We are now striving to provide revolutionary electric vehicles for the majority, not the few,” said Jim Farley, a Ford executive.

Returning to a theme defended by Joe Biden, he also highlighted that he aims to create “good jobs that support American families”.