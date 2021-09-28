Former Congressman Ary Rigo is in induced coma after falling at home – Politics

He was in his room when he got sick, hit his head and had a clot in his brain

Former state deputy Ary Rigo is hospitalized in serious condition at Unimed’s ICU. (Photo: Giuliano Lopes)

Former state deputy Ary Rigo, 75, is in an induced coma at Unimed de Campo Grande. He underwent two surgeries to remove a clot in his brain, after suffering a fall in his bedroom last Sunday (26).

The information is that he lost his balance during a crisis of labyrinthitis and in the fall, hit his head on the ground. The family declined to talk about the matter and are in “shock,” according to an employee who answered the phone in Rigo’s office.

Speaking about the accident this morning, during a session at the Legislative Assembly, state deputy Mara Caseiro (PSDB) said that the time is for prayer.

“This morning I had news and I know that everyone here will want to pray and pray for this person, our dear Congressman Ary Rigo. He had a fall the day before yesterday and had a clot,” he explained.

She detailed that the former deputy “is currently in an induced coma, because he underwent surgery, but had some problem”, without specifying what the complication would be.

The president of the Board of Directors, state deputy Paulo Corrêa (PSDB), joined in the prayers. “I also pray for Ary Rigo’s health and I’m sure the other 22 deputies will be joining me.”