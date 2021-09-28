Former Flamengo player, Gerson is going through a relationship crisis in France, says newspaper | Sport



Published 09/28/2021

Rio – In Brazil, half Gerson, aged 24, is considered almost unanimous. One of the main highlights of the 2019 multi-champion Flamengo, the player returned to European football this year, sold to Olympique de Marseille. However, according to the French newspaper “L’Équipe”, the Brazilian has not been well regarded at his new club and is going through a relationship crisis with his teammates.

According to the publication, the Brazilian’s performance has been bothering his teammates, who consider him a protege of Argentine coach Jorge Sampaoli. The great trigger for the athletes’ revolt happened this Sunday, in the team’s defeat by Lens, by 3-2. In the game, the Brazilian was confronted by defensive midfielder Mattéo Guendouzi.