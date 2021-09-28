Founded by Brazilians in the pandemic, startup Merama receives funding of US$ 225 million – Link

The startup merama, which is based in São Paulo and Mexico City, announced on Tuesday, 28, that it received an investment of US$ 225 million, five months after raising US$ 160 million. The company was created at the end of last year, amid the e-commerce boom, and operates by investing in small and medium-sized brands that sell their products on marketplaces.

The new round was led by SoftBank and Advent, and included the participation of Globo Ventures, Grupo Globo’s investment company. Monashees, Valor Capital, Balderton Capital and MAYA Capital, who were already investing in the startup, also reinforced the bet.

Inspired by American companies such as Thrasio and Perch, which help to consolidate third-party sellers on Amazon, Merama aims to build a holding of digital brands in Latin America. The startup invests in sellers, becomes a strategic partner and helps brands grow in the sales area – companies from different segments such as sports, electronics, pet and baby products are currently in Merama’s portfolio.

Renato Andrade and Guilherme Nosralla, founders of Merama

In addition to capital injection, Merama helps entrepreneurs to manage their products in different marketplaces and also to internationalize sales. The startup does this both in the operational and technological part, improving the way brands connect with the platforms, and in the strategic part, directing decisions such as, for example, what price should be placed in each marketplace.

With the new features, the plan is to strengthen the brand catalog – the plan is to establish new partnerships and also provide working capital for existing sellers. In addition, the startup intends to improve technologies necessary for the business.

“With the support of Advent, SoftBank and our entire investor base, we hope to continue our rapid growth and solidify our position as leader in the segment in Latin America,” said Renato Andrade, co-founder of Merama.

Merama was born with one foot in Brazil and the other in Mexico, and that is why it positions itself as a Latin American startup. Behind the project is a “group” of founders, two of whom are Brazilian: Guilherme Nosralla, who has worked for companies such as McKinsey consulting and Wildlife unicorn, and Renato Andrade, who also built a career at McKinsey. The other breeders are American Sujay Tyle, Frenchman Olivier Scialom and Mexican Felipe Delgado. They met because they were involved in similar projects and an investment fund suggested bringing the ideas together.

In addition to Brazil and Mexico, Merama includes brands from other countries such as Chile, Colombia, Peru and the United States.