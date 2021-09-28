French MP investigates paparazzo for photo of Macron in swimsuit | World

An investigation was opened at the request of the Élysée Palace – seat of the French presidency – for “invasion of privacy” after a photo of Emmanuel Macron in swimming trunks was shown at an exhibition in Paris, the French capital’s prosecutor said on Sunday. (26).

The information had been anticipated by the Europe 1 network, one of the main radio stations in France. The Élysée Palace, contacted by Agence France Presse, said it had no comment on the case.

“An investigation is ongoing,” said the Public Ministry of France, without indicating the exact reasons for the investigation.

According to the Europe 1 network, Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron were at the origin of the complaint that targets, in particular, a paparazzo, the author of the photo considered offensive.

The photos would have been displayed in a gallery for two weeks, in a selection of images of French presidents enjoying their vacation – including the current Emmanuel Macron, in bathing suit and on a jet ski.

The president’s photo on his jet ski was taken last year and had already been “circulated in the media”, according to the radio station, which specified that “the organizer of the photo exhibition was listened to for two and a half hours by the police at the beginning of the event. week”.

Thibault Daliphard, one of the photographers at the exhibition, said he would be questioned by police on Tuesday, but said he did not know “what photos” the interrogation would be about.

He also said that he was very “surprised” by the presidential couple’s complaint because the Elisha had informed gallery owner Daniel Delamare that the photos “annoyed” and they were removed from the exhibition.

“It’s even incomprehensible,” said Daliphard. “But most of the photos were already published without there having been so much noise at the time of their release.”

The exhibition was not intended “in any way to provoke or undermine the president’s image,” said the artist. “The intention was just to see the presidents off, people who have activities [de férias] like everyone else, officially.”

“It’s even a presidential tradition to see photos of French presidents on vacation,” since “[Georges] Pompidou in Fort Brégançon to Emmanuel Macron, including [Valéry] Giscard in a swimsuit,” he said.

“The photo on the jet ski shows a young president, dynamic, with an air almost like a Kennedy so I don’t see how the image can be negative”, lamented the photographer who said he did this work “15 years ago”.

