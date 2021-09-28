Friends and family mourn the death of a country singer found dead in a car

posted on 9/27/2021 6:05 PM / updated on 9/27/2021 6:05 PM



(credit: Reproduction/Internet)

Country singer Giovanne Salles was found dead at dawn this Monday (27/9), in the neighborhood of Jardinópolis, in Belo Horizonte. Giovanne’s friends and family mourned the singer’s death on social media.

“I can’t believe it… my heart is broken… today we would be celebrating your birthday man… thanks for everything, for the friendship, for the companionship… I’ll never forget… go in peace and fly high my great friend!!!!!!”, said Anderson Nascimento Modesto, a friend of the singer, through Instagram.

“When a little piece of the family leaves, it takes a little piece of us too. We’re going to miss you Dídio (Giovanne Salles)”, lamented Glívia Braga Faria on Facebook, who identified herself as the artist’s cousin.

On Salles’ Instagram, the family posted a statement confirming the death. “We are inconsolable with this sudden loss. We are very grateful for the affection and strength of everyone”, says the text.

“Too sad!!!!!! I don’t even know what to say! I saw him on Friday, invited him to sing at my wedding, what a horrible loss”, commented Diego Marques in the publication. “You will be missed, my friend,” wrote Deivison Marlone.

Giovanne leaves behind his wife, Ingrid Guerra de Carvalho, and a 1-year-old son.

about death

Giovanne Salles was found dead in the driver’s seat of a car parked in the middle of a lane. The singer would have his 30th birthday this Monday (27/9). The musician, who was alone in the vehicle, was returning home after a concert held on Sunday (26/9).

According to the police, the PM was called by witnesses who passed by and noticed that Giovanne had bleeds in her nose and mouth and, apparently, was not breathing.

The car that the singer was driving was stopped between Rua Maria Magdalena Camargos and Avenida Amazonas, one of the main thoroughfares in the capital of Minas Gerais. Three cocaine pins were inside one of the victim’s shoes. The expertise found that there were no signs of violence in the body and still assesses the artist’s cause of death.

By means of a note, the Civil Police of Minas Gerais informed that it directed a criminal forensic team to the place where the first surveys were carried out.

“The body of the 30-year-old man was sent to the Dr. André Roquette Medical-Legal Institute (IMLAR), in Belo Horizonte, to undergo the necropsy examination. Police work is ongoing and other information will be provided in opportune time,” police said.

*Intern under supervision of sub-editor Pedro Grigori.