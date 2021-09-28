Friends and family mourn the death of a country singer in BH – Gerais

(photo: Reproduction/Internet) the country singer



Giovanne Salles



was



found dead



at dawn this Monday (27/9), in the neighborhood of Jardinpolis, in Belo Horizonte. Giovanne’s friends and family mourned the singer’s death on social media.

“I can’t believe it… my heart is broken… today we’ll be celebrating your birthday man… thanks for everything, for the friendship, for the companionship… I’ll never forget… go in peace and fly high my great friend!!!!!!”, said Anderson Nascimento Modesto, a friend of the singer, through Instagram.

“When a little piece of the family leaves, it takes a little piece of us too. We’ll miss Ddio (Giovanne Salles)”, lamented Glvia Braga Faria on Facebook, who identified herself as the artist’s cousin.



On Salles’ Instagram, the family posted a statement confirming the death. “We are inconsolable with this sudden loss. We are very grateful for the affection and strength of everyone”, says the text.

“Too sad!!!!!! I don’t even know what to say! I saw him on Friday, I invited him to sing at my wedding, what a horrible loss”, commented Diego Marques in the publication. “You will be missed, my friend,” wrote Deivison Marlone.

Giovanne leaves behind his wife, Ingrid Guerra de Carvalho, and a 1-year-old son.

about death



Giovanne Salles was found dead in the driver’s seat of a car parked in the middle of a lane. The singer would have his 30th birthday this Monday (27/9). The musician, who was alone in the vehicle, was returning home after a show held on Sunday (26/9).

According to the police, the PM was called by witnesses who passed by and noticed that Giovanne had bleeds in her nose and mouth and, apparently, was not breathing.

The car that the singer was driving was stopped between Rua Maria Magdalena Camargos and Avenida Amazonas, one of the main thoroughfares in the capital of Minas Gerais. Three cocaine pins were inside one of the victim’s shoes. The forensics found that there were no signs of violence in the body and still assesses the artist’s cause of death.

By means of a note, the Civil Police of Minas Gerais informed that it directed a team of criminal expertise to the place where the first surveys were carried out.

“The body of the 30-year-old man was sent to the Dr. Andr Roquette Medical-Legal Institute (IMLAR), in Belo Horizonte, to undergo the necropsy examination. The police work is in progress and further information will be provided in opportune time,” the police said.

