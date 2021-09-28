Funeral of Gabby Petito is held with an empty urn | From them

Playback/Youtube Joe Petito and Jim Schmidt, father and stepfather of Gabby Petito

Last Sunday, 26th, the funeral of influencer Gabby Petito took place, found dead in a forest in Wyoming, United States. Family and friends gathered in Holbrook, New York, to say goodbye to YouTuber, but were unable to say goodbye to the victim’s body, which was not released by the FBI.



According to FOX News, the family’s wish was to cremate the body of Gabby, who were unable to receive the remains as she was still an important part of investigating the girl’s death. The influencer’s demise has been classified as a homicide by local coroners, but the FBI continues to look for more clues and answers as to how she was killed.



The funeral was broadcast in lives on social media and also on various North American broadcasters. In addition to family and friends, fire trucks were present paying their respects to Gabby. Outside, a fence was filled with posters with youtuber images and messages of solidarity.



During the ceremony, Gabby Petito received honors from her father, Joe Petito, and stepfather, Jim Schmidt. The influencer’s father spoke about how his daughter had a positive spirit and asked them to be inspired by the way she lived, being kind and loving everyone.



“When you leave here today, be inspired by what she has brought to the world, because the entire planet knows this woman’s name now. I couldn’t be more proud as a father,” said Joe.

Joe Petito also stressed the importance of getting out of a relationship that is not good. Before she was found dead, the youtuber was with her fiance, Brian Laundrie, who is missing and is the main suspect in the crime.





