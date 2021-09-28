Gabriel Jesus tells how it will be to face PSG de Neymar, Messi and co. in Champions and reveals what City stars think of Kayky, ex-Fluminense

This Tuesday, the Manchester City visit the PSG, at 4 pm (GMT), at Parque dos Príncipes, in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

The match will put the stars of the Citizens against the constellation set up by Paris for this season, with the MNM attack, formed by Messi, Neymar and Mbappé, as a great highlight.

In an exclusive interview with ESPN Brazil, forward Gabriel Jesus spoke about the expectation for the match and extolled the way the French team was strengthened with strong names for the 2021/22 season.

However, the formerpalm trees ensured that City will seek victory in the Parque dos Príncipes, as they did in the 1-0 triumph over Chelsea last Saturday by Premier League, in the middle of Stamford Bridge.

It is worth remembering that, after the confrontation with PSG, the Manchester team has "only" one duel against Liverpool, for the English, next Sunday, at 12:30 pm (GMT).

“It’s a decisive week for us. Obviously the championships won’t be decided now, but to gain a certain extra confidence. Direct games, which can count up front, like in the Premier League, classification in the Champions, against big teams. They will be difficult games and we have to go there and try to win the games, as we always did and always tried,” said Jesus.

“Of course, always respecting the opposing team, because they are Chelsea, PSG and Liverpool… The three are also favorites in the search for Champions, in the case of the two English teams, in the Premier League. The way that PSG has reinforced itself, very different from last season. We have to respect, but we have to play our game and try to win,” he added.

Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring for Manchester City over Chelsea EFE/EPA/Facundo Arrizabalaga

Kayky’s arrival to the City

In the interview, Gabriel Jesus also commented on the arrival of the young striker Kayky, ex-Fluminense, to Manchester City.

The 18-year-old athlete recently arrived at Etihad Stadium and is currently adapting to English football.

Jesus, however, said that the boy has already made a good impression on his City teammates in the first training sessions he has participated in.

“He’s a boy, a very good player. We trained together and I could see it. Everyone here liked him,” he said.

“It’s not easy to adapt to England. I talked to him, we talk every day. I made it clear that I’m here to help. Just as, when I arrived, Fernandinho and Fernando helped me, the club also helps a lot the players who arrive with the family, stability, it offers this support”, he quoted.

“I wish him all the best, that he can evolve as an athlete, as a person, just as I did here. I hope he can play and grow even more with the City shirt,” concluded Gabriel.