Gael is shocked by Karina’s DNA test

The next chapters of Fitness – Dreams, on TV Globo, reserve strong emotions after wolf (Marcelo Faria) threaten the professional responsible for collecting the blood to perform the DNA test of Karina (Isabella Santoni) and make him change the samples.

The leader of Khan and Gael (Eriberto Leão) go to the clinic to check the result. the father of Bianca (Bruna Hamú) is shocked when she opens the envelope and notices that the document points out that the ex of Pedro (Rafa Vitti) is not your daughter. The fighter’s eyes fill with tears.

Lobão doesn’t miss the opportunity to gloat. “I knew it! Now it’s official. You can say hello to daddy here”, says the boyfriend of Nat (Maria Joana), who bursts out laughing in the sequence.

“I don’t understand this here! This here is not possible”, speak Gael and Dandara (Emanuelle Araújo) tries to calm him down. “My love, calm down! Let’s go home!”. “I’m very sorry”, it says Heideguer (Odilon Wagner), which, in his eyes, does not hide his distrust of Lobão.

Recently Malhação was the subject of a video on the Observatório da TV channel on Youtube. Check out:

