Gary Neville calls a team without Sancho, changes Cristiano Ronaldo’s position and becomes a joke for Carragher, ex-Liverpool

As is always traditional on English television, former players Gary Neville, idol of the Manchester United, and Jamie Carragher, legend of the Liverpool, once again had dissenting opinions on current issues in English football.

Both commentators of Sky Sports, they did not reach an agreement on the ideal team of red devils for the moment, and Carragher even made fun of the squad assembled by Neville.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

O Manchester United back to field by Premier League next Saturday (2), at 8:30 am (GMT), against the Everton, with exclusive transmission to Star+ subscribers. Not a subscriber yet? Click here to have more information

Responding to questions asked by fans, the former right-back opted to set up his United with Cristiano Ronaldo displaced to the front, as he played at the beginning of his career at Old Trafford, putting the Uruguayan Cavani as center forward.

In this way, the team would be scheduled with: Of Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire and Luke Shaw; McTominay, Pogba, Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo; Cavani.

The problem is that, in this lineup, attacking midfielder Jadon Sancho would be left out. Carragher, in turn, recalled that Manchester invested no less than 85 million euros (BRL 534.98 million) in the formerBorussia Dortmund, and that it is unreasonable to leave him in the United reserve.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

“So now Pogba is no longer fit to play left midfield, Gary? And the right wing you said United were desperate to have doesn’t play anymore? And, on top of that, you still cast Ronaldo open at the front! Nobody would assemble this team,” shot Carragher, in his account on the Twitter.

Neville, for his part, chose not to follow the discussion.

“I’m just having a little fun with the fans, James,” wrote the legendary ex-back of the red devils.

Despite having cost dearly, Jadon Sancho has been disappointing at the beginning of the season. He has yet to score a goal or assist, often being replaced by coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in “Red Devils” matches.