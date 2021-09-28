Gerson receives a tense charge and becomes a ‘target’ in the Olympique locker room, says the newspaper

This last Sunday (26) the Olympique de Marseille suffered his first defeat in French Championship and lost 3 to 2 to the Lens, at home, for the eighth round of the competition. With the stumble, a charge by midfielder Mattéo Guendouzi to the Brazilian Gerson, during the match, ended up gaining a greater repercussion than expected in the French press.

With a duller performance compared to his first matches, Gerson was asked by his teammate when he would start running on the field.

“When are you going to start running?”, Guendouzi said to Gerson, in a phrase caught by the TV broadcast. Then the two had to be separated by Dimitri Payet, who scored Marseille’s two goals in the match.

And the attitude of the French midfielder shows much more than a simple charge, but rather the discontent of some Marseille players with the Brazilian behind the scenes at the club, according to information from the French newspaper “L’Équipe”.

According to the vehicle, Gerson is seen as “protected” from coach Jorge Sampaoli in the team, who even when Gerson is not well in the game does not take him out of the field, which does not please part of the group. In addition, he has served as a starter in almost all of the club’s matches so far this season.

Hired as a heavyweight reinforcement by the French team, the Brazilian cost 22 million euros (R$ 137.5 million in current figures), plus bonuses, and arrived at Marseille at the request of the Argentine coach himself, who financed his hiring.

Since arriving in France, the champion midfielder of the Libertadores Conmebol It’s from brazilian fur Flamengo in 2019 he played in eight games – six of them as a starter – and scored a single goal.

Recently, Gerson was also called by coach Tite for the Brazilian Team, for the next three rounds of South American qualifiers to the world Cup of 2022 in Qatar.