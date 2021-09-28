Get paid well to think about solutions

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), spoke today about the increase in fuel prices. The deputy criticized the director of state-owned Cláudio Mastella, who signaled that prices could continue to rise.

“Petrobras director Cláudio Mastella says he studies with ‘love’ a price increase in this scenario. I’m sure he is well paid to seek solutions other than simple frequent transfers,” wrote Lira on his Twitter page.

The president of the Chamber added that the House is working to try to find alternatives to the problem, which is aggravated by the appreciation of the barrel of oil and the increase in the rate of the dollar against the real. According to the politician, possible solutions will be debated tomorrow among party leaders.

The fact is that Brazil cannot tolerate gasoline at almost R$7 and gas at R$120.”

Arthur Lira, President of the Chamber of Deputies

Even so, the dollar remains at a high level. Along with the appreciation of the oil barrel, the pressure on fuel prices is unsustainable. — Arthur Lira (@ArthurLira_) September 28, 2021