GKay hands Anitta over and says he covered up singer because she was ‘with two boys’ at a party | celebrities



Anitta and Gkay – instagram reproduction

Anitta and Gkayinstagram reproduction

Posted 27/09/2021 11:52 | Updated 09/27/2021 12:06 PM

São Paulo – Gessica Kayane, GKay, told how she covered up Anitta during a party in Miami this weekend. The singer was staying with two men at the same time, without them knowing each other’s existence. Gkay said he did everything so that neither knew about the other and said he was nervous about the situation.

In a sequence of stories on Instagram alongside the singer, GKay recalled the scene and Anitta said there were three men, but one of them left early. “We were at the club yesterday and Dona Anitta was getting a slapstick, but she wasn’t just getting one, but two. The boys spoke English. She was getting one and the other,” he said.

“Every time one arrived, I started screaming: ‘Break the system’. Because she was generating all sorts of things in me, anxiety attacks… And she didn’t care. They both arrived in the same place and I spoke : ‘Break the system,'” he said.

While GKay worried, Anitta danced calmly. “There was a time when boy one arrived very angry. I started to feel sick. Because he said: ‘This boy saw her staying with another boy and he arrived here with the dogs’. I just had to tell this story and it makes me nervous. I don’t date this woman anymore. She’s going to kill me,” he recalled.

Gkay said that when the second man approached, he kissed Anitta in front of the first boy. “My Jesus in Heaven, today I will have to justify in English”. She [Anitta] he’s laughing now because he doesn’t know how nervous I was,” he said.

The influencer told the outcome of the adventure. “She said she was going to pay the bill and called ‘boy 2’. When she said that, she left with ‘boy 2’. Why wasn’t ‘boy 1’ behind? And I: ‘no! no!’. I screamed to see if this boy stayed, because all the time it was a ‘system crash’. And she didn’t care,” he said. See the video: