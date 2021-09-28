Going to the game? Diego Costa appears on the field in Atlético’s last training session

Diego Costa was on the field with Hulk and co. in Atlético’s last training session before the deciding game (Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético)

In a climate of mystery, Atlético closed its preparations with a view to the game against Palmeiras, this Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, in Mineirão, in the return of the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores. Striker Diego Costa, who in the first duel, in São Paulo, was substituted because of a muscle problem in his left thigh, went to the field in the last training session before the match.

Atlético did not inform Diego Costa’s situation. Nor did he divulge how the training was on Monday. On social networks, the club posted photos of the striker on the field, with boots, but avoided giving clues as to whether he will be used against Palmeiras. The center forward spent the week in intensive care in the City of Galo.

Coach Cuca did not disclose the list of players for the match against Palmeiras. The atmosphere of mystery raises expectations about the use of Diego Costa. And he also avoids giving clues to the coach of Verdão, Abel Ferreira, at least until close to the game, when the squad will leave. Atlético closes preparation for semifinal against Palmeiras

SAVARINO AND KENO



Coach Cuca said, after the goalless draw with São Paulo, last Saturday, at Morumbi, for the Brazilian, that he still had hopes of having Diego Costa. In addition to the attacker, other important players in the offensive sector, such as Savarino and Keno, were mentioned by the coach as possible reinforcements for the decision against Palmeiras.

Savarino embezzled the team in previous matches, after injuring his right thigh during a match for Venezuela, in the South American Qualifiers. Last week, Atlético showed images of the attacker on the field, in a dribbling practice alongside Cuca.

Keno, in turn, did not face São Paulo because of a virus. The striker, who is slowly recovering his form after a time out due to injury, should return for the decisive duel against Palmeiras.

With a goalless draw last week, at Allianz Parque, Atlético will qualify for the Libertadores final with victory on any scoreboard. New 0 to 0 will take the definition to penalties. Palmeiras will advance with equality from 1 to 1 or simple triumph.