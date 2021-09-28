Google prepares collective network to find Android devices

Google has started working on a collective network of mobile devices for location. The idea is to create a feature that facilitates the location of a mobile device, tablet or the like. This is if the device has an Android operating system.

In June of this year, the first spoilers of the “Spot” project appeared. However, recently, new information was leaked, including a preview of the Google app.

As expected, the tool should closely resemble Apple’s Search app. Here, a lost iPhone, for example, can be found even if it is turned off.

The name of the Google service is Find My Device. However, it is not yet known if this will be the official title of the application. However, there is a Google app with the same name in the Play Store. Given this, it is speculated that the project may be just an update.

How it works?

The tool that is in development will allow marking an Android device as missing. With that, the device starts to emit bluetooth signals. Signals are picked up and retransmitted by the nearest devices. So, at some point, that device will be located and the owner will receive its location.

It is worth highlighting a different detail programmed by Google. The cell phone that helped locate the lost device will also be notified. With this, it is hoped that more people will use the app to help other users.

Google has not yet commented

The project is still in the experimental phase. Therefore, Google has not commented on the resource, and has not revealed any official data. However, it is a fact that there is a software in development with all the characteristics mentioned here.

As has happened with other “surprises” that have been discovered, this one should also take effect soon. Users are already looking forward to using the Android Finder in the coming months.

The feature would really be handy for virtually every user. Who never found themselves forgetting their cell phone? Whether at a friend’s house, at work, at school, whatever. It would be really nice if there was a tool to help at this time.