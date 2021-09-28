Government lets win tests of covid, drugs and vaccines; stock of R$ 80 million will be unusable – Health

BRASILIA – The Health Surveillance Secretariat (SVS), linked to the Ministry of Health, won thousands of kits for diagnosis of Covid-19 and dozens of drugs and vaccines for other diseases. The agency was notified about the proximity of the expiration date of 32 types of inputs. Even so, it did not act in time to distribute them. The result is that, now, thousands of immunizing agents, serums, diluents and tests that cost R$ 80.4 million were not used in time and will have to be discarded.

The waste includes, for example, more than 18,000 covid test kits, considered essential by experts to monitor and control the transmission of the virus. Also on the list are 44,000 meningococcal vaccines (against meningitis) and 16,000 vaccines against flu.

The information is contained in internal documents of the folder obtained by the state. The material was stored at the Ministry’s Distribution Center in Guarulhos (SP). The Ministry of Health’s spreadsheet points out that, for seven of these inputs, there was more than one notification about the expiration date. SVS was alerted, in April and June this year, about products that would expire between July 8th and August 31st. They cost R$2.6 million to public coffers.

All these inputs are part of a list of 271 items that expired between 2017 and 2021. The spreadsheet inputs total 1.8 million units and cost BRL 190.8 million to public coffers. Almost all of them, or 96%, were lost from 2019, during the president’s government Jair Bolsonaro. The loss was about BRL 190.1 million from 2019, compared to the loss of BRL 680,000 that occurred between 2017 and 2018.

An official letter from the substitute general coordinator for Logistics of Strategic Health Supplies, Katiane Rodrigues Torres, of September 22, recorded that there was “prior communication, of the proximity of the expiration date of these drugs”. She pointed out, however, the “absence of response from the areas responsible, in a timely manner, for the distribution of these Strategic Inputs for Health – HEI”.

The coordinator asked for justification to be presented on the maturities and also mentioned the storage costs, which “considerably” increased the execution of the contract. The request was forwarded by her to the Director of Logistics at the Ministry of Health, General Ridauto Lúcio Fernandes. He, in turn, sent the documentation to the SVS with a request that each item in the spreadsheet had “a justification of its own, and the statement could not be made in a generic way”.

Fernandes mentioned, in the document, a meeting of the portfolio with the minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, secretaries and the legal consultancy of Health, on September 13, in which “the situation of the medicines that are stored in Guarulhos and that have expired was exposed”.

In the list of items that were lost are kits for diagnosis of covid, dengue, zika and chikungunya, influenza vaccines, pentavalent (diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, hepatitis B and against the bacteria haemophilus influenza type b), tetraviral (measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox) and BCG, serums and diluents.

Carlos Lula, President of Conassa

Tests for covid, dengue, zika and chikungunya are the most expensive items lost by the Ministry of Health. For these, the folder paid R$ 133 million. Of this total, R$ 77 million just for kits to detect the new coronavirus.

In the assessment of the president of the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), Carlos Lula, “losing doses of something that is fully controllable” is a consequence of “the Ministry’s lack of planning”. “Far from being an episode, it reflects the entire conduct of public policy by the federal government for at least 2 years,” said he, head of the Mranhão portfolio.

The report questioned the Ministry of Health about the thousands of expired tests and medicines. The folder, however, did not respond until 10 am this Tuesday, 28.

See 15 inputs that expired in 2021: