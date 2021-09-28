Gretchen reveals her favorite corner of her home in Belém | Fame | Online Diary

There is nothing more satisfying than enjoying the warmth of your own home and even better when you can share that feeling so good with those you love. After having settled in the center of Belém and to marry the saxophonist from Pará Esdras de Souza, what the singer Gretchen has received most is affection from fans and positivity with the new life in the city of mango trees.

In the latest edition of Globo’s “É de Casa” program, which aired on September 26, the queen of rebolado opened the doors of her house to fans and revealed details such as the decoration and favorite corners of the residence, where you can enjoy a relaxing chat or save items you like the most.

The brunette stated that her favorite spot in her home sweet home is the living room. The place has a fish pond and houses items that he keeps fondly, such as his own book (“Gretchen: An Almost Unauthorized Biography”) and a picture frame with his most famous memes.

“Inside our room there is a pond with our little fish. We have rocks, we have holistic images that we like, there’s a little corner all lit up in green… The things we like the most here are my meme picture frame, my book and the image of a saxophonist because my husband he is a saxophonist”, he detailed.