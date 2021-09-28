Guarantee of withdrawal-anniversary from the FGTS boosts payroll-deductible loans – Small Companies Large Businesses

+



The creation of the modality of annual withdrawals from part of the FGTS and the use of these amounts as collateral for loans helped boost the number of payroll-deductible operations and lowered the cost of credit for workers, says the Economic Policy Secretariat (SPE) of the Ministry of Economy, in a technical note in advance to Estadão/Broadcast.

Guarantee of withdrawal-birthday from the FGTS boosts payroll-deductible credit (Photo: Marcello Casal Jr./Agência Brasil )

know more

Year-to-date through July, the monthly average of payroll-deductible loans is R$1.493 billion, higher than last year (R$1.24 billion) and higher than in 2014 (R$1.103 billion) , before the start of changes in the market for this type of credit.

The interest rate on advance operations of the so-called “FGTS withdrawal-anniversary”, in turn, is just above 1% per month (1.09% in the case of Caixa), below the average rates of the private payroll (2 .18%) and unsecured personal credit (5.25%).

In the accounts of the SPE, considering an average financing amount of BRL 1,248.98 and a term of three years, the annual financing cost would be BRL 935 with non-consigned personal credit, BRL 650 in the private payroll-deductible loan and BRL 506 on line with birthday-serve guarantee.

Since 2020, workers can choose to make annual withdrawals of a portion of their balance in the guarantee fund. If there is an interest in anticipating more than a year of withdrawals, workers can contract payroll-deductible loan operations with banks, at a more attractive interest rate.

In order to access this line, the worker must have an account linked to the FGTS and be an opt-in of the new withdrawal system. Since April 2020, when the measure came into effect, 12.7 million operations have been carried out with an average value of R$1,248.98.

Caixa leads the number of operations in this modality (4.3 million) and the amount disbursed (R$ 8.86 billion). Banco Safra also has a significant participation (4.3 million operations, with R$3.7 billion borrowed) and Banco PAN (2.6 million operations and R$1.46 billion granted).

Benefit

The Economic Policy secretary at the Ministry of Economy, Adolfo Sachsida, points out that the conditions of the loan with guarantee on the birthday withdrawal are better than the payroll-deductible loan for public servants, usually one of the cheaper lines.

“If you compare the amount he pays with the FGTS receivable with a normal loan, the advantage is very large. We were able to create a private payroll market with lower interest rates than that of the public sector,” says Sachsida.

Even though the fall in the basic interest rate between 2014 and 2021 has also contributed to reducing the cost of credit as a whole, the secretary says that the big difference comes from the new offer of the credit line, which allows workers to migrate from a more expensive contract for a cheaper one.

The president of the Workers’ Guarantee Fund Institute (IFGT), Mario Avelino, recognizes the positive effects of the measure, but warns that workers should only adhere in case of “real need”. He recalls that joining the withdrawal-anniversary not only restricts the redemption of the fund’s balance in case of unfair dismissal, but also implies a two-year grace period to be able to return to the withdrawal-withdrawal modality.

“There is a good side and a bad side. The good side of the worker withdrawing is more money in the market, cheaper credit. The bad side is the worker withdrawing without need. I recommend (adhering to the withdrawal-birthday) only if you are in a situation of real necessity, if you are hanging on the overdraft, for example. If not, money in your hand is a whirlwind, as the music says,” he says.

For Avelino, it is positive that the payroll-deductible interest rate for the birthday withdrawal is below loans of this type to INSS retirees, as it is in line with the quality of the guarantees involved in each case. “If the retiree who hired the payroll loan dies, the benefit will not be maintained. But if the worker dies, the money (from the FGTS) is there,” he says. “The risk is zero for the bank.”

In addition to the possibility of giving the birthday withdrawal as a loan guarantee, the SPE note mentions the legal changes that allowed giving the FGTS balance itself as a guarantee in operations and the expansion of the consignable margin – how much the worker can commit income with a consignable loan provision – from 35% to 40% as important factors in expanding access to cheaper credit.