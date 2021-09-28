Guedes wants Pacheco to set IR to finance Bolsa Família

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Monday that if the reform of the Income Tax is not based on the Senate, it will be a sign of unconcern with Bolsa Família.

After meeting with the rapporteur in the Senate of the proposal, senator Angelo Coronel (PSD-BA), the minister again stressed that the reform is crucial to finance the expansion of the income transfer program. The text stipulates the taxation of dividends as a source of funds for Auxílio Brasil.

“The IR as a source of funds and the PEC of precatório as a fiscal space is the key to making Bolsa Família stronger,” he told reporters.

After questioning the president about the possibility of shelving the proposal, Guedes replied that “putting himself in the drawer is actually telling the Brazilian people that he is not worried about Bolsa Família”.

Both the question and the minister’s answer did not specify whether the reference was to the president of the House, senator Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), or to the president of the Economic Affairs Committee (CAE) of the Senate, Otto Alencar (PSD-BA).

The rapporteur, in turn, said that he will now hear the business segments affected by the reform who seek him out, and then discuss with the economic team the preparation of a “palatable” report.

“Report will be presented,” he said, when asked about the prospect of voting on the project this year.

“As for the question of voting, it will depend on the president’s decisions”, he added.

(By Marcela Ayres)