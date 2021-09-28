Gustavo de Conti is featured in the selection: “Foreign coaches served as a poke” | basketball

The new coach of the men’s basketball team, Gustavo de Conti, was presented this Tuesday afternoon, at the COB headquarters, in Rio de Janeiro, and highlighted the importance of the return of a Brazilian professional to the team’s command after 13 years . There have been three foreigners since the Beijing Pre-Olympic 2008. On the other hand, he stated that the choices “have served a lot for Brazilian coaches as a nudge”.

At 41, Gustavinho, who will accumulate the role at Flamengo, said that no player is irreplaceable and commented on requests for dismissal, common in recent cycles. He stated that individual interests cannot override the team’s interests, and that there needs to be feeling when playing for the national team.

1 of 1 Gustavo de Conti is featured in the selection — Photo: CBB Gustavo de Conti is featured in the selection — Photo: CBB

– A question of the coaches is the choice of the moment of whoever manages it. A lot of people in basketball agreed with this [treinadores estrangeiros]. Of course Brazilian coaches want Brazilians to coach Brazil, Argentina, Croatia, Serbia. You have to look on the bright side. The quality and research of Brazilians, the exchange, the preparation, improved a lot. The national league today has a much better level. Served a lot for Brazilian coaches as a little nudge. Go there, prepare more, study – analyzes the technician.

Before him, Lula Ferreira had been the last Brazilian to lead the team. The Spaniard Moncho Monsalve took over in the final stretch to Beijing 2008, in which Brazil did not pass the Pre-Olympic. Argentine Rubens Magnano arrived next and was in London 2012 and Rio 2016. Croatian Aleksandar Petrovic led the team since 2017 and did not qualify for the Pre-Olympic for Tokyo 2020, with a defeat to Germany in the game that was worth the classification.

Gustavinho’s debut will be in November, in the Qualifiers for the 2023 World Cup. The Brazilians will face two games against Chile, on the 26th and 27th, in places and times to be defined. The tournament ranks the top seven. Before, the coach starts the dispute of the season 2021/2022 of the NBB for Flamengo. The debut will be on October 23, against São Paulo.

Check out other excerpts from the press conference.

Basketball start and emotion

My moment of thanks [se emociona] the family. Family and selection mix. I started playing basketball in 1987, everyone knows what happened that year [título do Pan-Americano de Indianápolis]. My father was always very supportive, my mother. I had the privilege of meeting and marrying someone who loves sport too, loves basketball.

Feeling of being in the selection

At first, what I want to bring is this feeling of selection. I want it not to be so formal, so professional, as we are used to these days. I want it to be something lighter and with more feeling involved all around. I’m a coach, but I don’t own Brazilian basketball. The responsibility is very great, as is the responsibility of the leaders. Responsibility to sit at the table and discuss solutions for Brazilian basketball. I would like this feeling to be present at all times, at all calls. Professional sense of being with the selection and letting go of other things.

Pride in the history of coaching from the ground up

I am grateful for the opportunities I had at Clube Atlético Ipiranga, when I was 17 years old. I started as a kindergarten teacher. Then at Paulistano. I respect all the stories, the established players who become coaches and everyone, but I’m also very proud of my history. I received many messages from coaches throughout Brazil. I started down there with children aged eight, nine years old, in 1997. I went through all the youth categories. Almost ten years as an assistant until I had the opportunity as a coach at Paulistano, Flamengo and now in the national team.

The biggest challenge is next, November window [Eliminatórias para a Copa do Mundo]. It’s step by step. Basketball has always been very balanced and in the Americas it is no different. Canada itself has a brilliant team and doesn’t get rankings, for example.

Accumulation of functions with Flamengo

Basketball dates are not like in football, they do not coincide with Flamengo’s dates. Flamengo fans are a little afraid of FIFA dates. In basketball, no. The league has already released the table and has no games on the windows, there’s no problem with that.

A question of the coaches is the choice of the moment for whoever manages it. A lot of people in basketball agreed with this [treinadores estrangeiros]. Of course Brazilian coaches want Brazilians to coach Brazil, Argentina, Croatia, Serbia. You have to look on the bright side. The quality and research of the coaches, exchange, preparation has improved a lot. The national league today has a much better level.

Served a lot for Brazilian coaches as a little nudge. Go there to prepare more, study. On the bright side, this is it. This international exchange is important. With the pandemic less, but I see Brazilian coaches going to train in Europe, in Asia. Neto is in Africa, there are some in the US and Europe trying to open doors. Brazilian technicians will be more valued.

Brazil has never been out of a Worlds. In terms of results, it’s that short-term goal. We want to see everyone engaged, together, united. It’s trying to make the list of managers more clean, who go to the same side. Maybe it won’t be here anymore when Brazil is world or Olympic champion, but we need to plant something here. Make a good foundation, good ideas, new ideas. National Basketball League is an example of this. Beginning was not so good and today is better. Beginning of the management of Gui Peixoto [presidente da CBB] also. Financial problems. Now it got better.

Training until reaching the selection

I remember my first training. The eight best Brazilian technicians were trained in São Paulo. Perhaps, my greatest skills were having gone through all the base categories. I have it all written down there, almost 1300 official games. Having to deal with parents, officials, referees, everyone.

But beyond that, I’ve been to the Brooklyn Nets, the King’s Cup, Euroleague finals, with the national team or without, or with the club. All this gave me a lot of baggage and friends, contacts with international coaches. I always tried to see a little bit of the European school, which is a more leisurely, more organized basketball. And also see the American school, a faster, more physical basketball. I think that today I found a mixture of this in my teams.

The game is getting faster, dynamic. I hope the team plays like this, faster, more dynamic, with more game volume. Very intense defense. This is what I’ve seen in recent years and the team has to go that way.

Assistants and monitoring of other championships

The good thing about living in Brazil is this, I will be able to follow the players here on a daily basis. Helinho’s arrival is important, he does an excellent job in Franca. Thiago Splitter’s coming is important, he’s in the United States. We have some people in Europe, we have in the Netherlands, we have Paulão Prestes, former player and assistant at Bayern Munich. We are going to be very close to everything. Basketball is great too. After football is basketball. We have players in Israel, Turkey… It’s a big network of people to follow closely.

We cannot deny that Spain, Italy and the USA play above the level we play here. But they need to be playing well, performing. This is not an advantage for them, but we need to consider it. The more there are players abroad, with minutes, in big centers, the better.

About layoffs, everyone has a reason, but there needs to be a feeling involved as well. Communication needs to be very clear back and forth. Selection is for anyone who wants to be in the selection. Today, we don’t have any irreplaceable players. The way basketball is played in the world, there isn’t. Nor LeBron in the US, in the Lakers.

Integration with clubs and the base