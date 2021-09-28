Hand in hand, couple dies from Covid just a minute apart

Cal Dunham, 59, and his wife Linda, 66, died hand in hand on Sunday (26/9) after complications from the new coronavirus, which causes Covid-19. The deaths, according to family members, occurred just one minute apart.

Residents of Grand Rapids, Michigan (USA), they contracted the disease earlier this month, even though they were fully vaccinated, according to the family.

According to the daughter, Sarah Dunham, told the channel FOX17, they caught the disease during a family camp. “[Meu pai] he called me before our family camp and said he wasn’t feeling well, but he thought it was a cold,” he said.

On the third day of the family meeting, the couple decided to return home because both were not feeling well.

A few days later, Cal Dunham was hospitalized and placed on mechanical ventilation. The same situation occurred with Linda.

Images released by the family show the hands of the two joined at the time of death. Cal passed away at 11:07 am, and his wife followed him at 11:08 am, according to a statement on a GoFundMe page designed to raise funds for the funeral.

Vaccinated, but at risk

According to reports from family members, both had underlying health problems, which were not specified by them, and were considered to be in the risk group.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems are especially vulnerable to Covid-19.

Even with two doses of vaccine, they may still be unable to build the same level of immunity as fully healthy people.