Health announces vaccine for seniors over 60 years old

Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga announced today that seniors over 60 will also receive a booster dose of the covid-19 vaccine.

Still in isolation in the United States after being diagnosed with the disease, Queiroga made the announcement through a screen during an event that marks the thousand days of the federal government in João Pessoa. He wore a mask on the recording

It is now possible, at the end of September, to offer Brazilian elderly a booster dose of the vaccine. In addition to seniors over 70 years old, health professionals who have already been announced and awarded the reinforcement, now the Ministry of Health will serve those over 60 years old. There are about 7 million Brazilians in this condition Marcelo Queiroga

Present at the event, the acting Minister of Health, Rodrigo Cruz, stressed that the booster dose will be offered six months after the second, as had already been disclosed to other audiences. According to him, the decision to extend the booster dose occurred after data analysis made by the folder.

Until then, Health had announced the application of the third dose of the vaccine to elderly people over 70 years of age and immunosuppressed — people with cancer or transplants, for example — as of September 15th. Last week, the Ministry of Health also approved the booster dose for health professionals, preferably with the Pfizer vaccine, after six months after full immunization.

87.4 million Brazilians complete vaccination

Brazil yesterday reached the mark of 87.4 million inhabitants who completed vaccination against covid-19. There are already 87,436,784 Brazilians who took the second dose or the single dose of the immunizing agent against the disease, which represents 40.99% of the country’s population. The numbers are from the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, based on data provided by the state health departments.

There was the application of 742,328 second doses and 1,752 single doses, in a total of 744,080 people with a complete vaccination schedule. Already 468,526 Brazilians received the first and another 61,868 took the reinforcement.

In total, 1,274,474 doses of vaccine against covid-19 were applied during this time interval, in the sum of first, second, single and booster.

So far, 145,005,445 Brazilians have been vaccinated with the first dose of immunizing agent against the disease, equivalent to 67.98% of the national population. As for the booster dose, 669,515 doses have already been applied.