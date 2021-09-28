“He’s going back to Brazil”, guarantees Shakhtar’s director

Sergej Palkin, director of the Ukrainian club, assured that 33-year-old midfielder wants to complete the cycle in the European country. Destination is Brazil, where he defended Coritiba and Tricolor (from 2009 to 2011)

Of all the reinforcements announced in the 2021 season, perhaps the worst cost-benefit of the São Paulo has been midfielder William. Hired in March after a career in Mexican football, the 33-year-old has only nine appearances for Tricolor. Only in this last quarter, adds only 18 minutes of matches against Vasco and 4 de Julho, both for the Copa do Brasil.

According to the colleague Jorge Nicola, on your channel on YouTube, São Paulo is not moving to renew William’s bond, which ends in December. Chronic knee problems also make the midfielder not perform at his best. And look at the shirt 17 earns about R$ 500 thousand monthly, between salaries and image rights, according to the report.

By the way, the fans of São Paulo complain about the criteria for hiring the midfielder, as well as other players who are not yielding what was expected. Cases of Orejuela and Martin Benítez. And speaking of movement of the tricolors in the nets, this Monday (27) midfielder Marlos, who defended the club between 2009 and 2011 and now defends Shakhtar Donetsk, made headlines in the European press.

Sergej Palkin, director of Shakhtar, revealed that the 33-year-old player wants to play again in Brazil – the guard is naturalized Ukrainian, but was born in São José dos Pinhais (PR). “Marlos expressed his desire to end his career in Ukraine and return to Brazil”, said the manager, who showed, however, confidence in changing the athlete’s decision.

Marlos has a relationship with Shakhtar until the end of the year and can therefore sign a pre-contract for free with any team in the world. For São Paulo, he alternated moments of weak football with great matches. In total, the midfielder played 135 games, had 65 wins, 29 draws and suffered 41 losses. During this period, he scored 13 goals.

In January 2012, Marlos was traded with Metalist, from Ukraine, for US$ 5 million (R$ 9.2 million at the time). Two seasons later, he moved to Shakhtar, where he was four-time Ukrainian champion, as well as cups in the Ukrainian Cup and Super Cup