Horizon Chase expands with Ayrton Senna on PS4 and PS5

Three-time F1 world champion Ayrton Senna invades horizon chase from October 20th. Publisher Aquiris announced this Monday (27) that the Brazilian will be the big star of the next expansion of the racing game, on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

“Senna Semper” will bring an exclusive first-person view from inside the cockpit. In Career Mode, it will be possible to retrace five remarkable moments in the pilot’s trajectory, or try to imitate his performance in regular challenges – the “130 Feats of Senna”.

The content “Senna Semper” was created in partnership with Senna Brands. Part of the revenue will be directed to the educational programs of the Ayrton Senna Institute.

Other new features come to the game to increase the thrill of racing. Check out:

Race Strategy before the start (exclusive at Senna Semper): Make choices in your car configuration, considering each track and weather conditions;

Make choices in your car configuration, considering each track and weather conditions; Championship Mode: Choose from 18 different teams and advance to unlock 30 cars;

Choose from 18 different teams and advance to unlock 30 cars; Option to play alone or with up to 4 players locally: Take on races with varied conditions of weather, tracks and competitors.

Check out the trailer released by Aquiris:

For the anxious ones, “Senna Semper” is already included in a Special Edition of horizon chase Turbo and will get an exclusive physical version for PlayStation 4 in Brazil by BRL 99.90. The content will have a discount for those who buy during the pre-sale that started today (27).

