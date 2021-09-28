Horizon Chase: Senna expansion Always receives exciting trailer and exclusive version for Brazil

Expansion will be launched on October 20th and will have a physical version for the price of R$ 99.00

Brazilian studio Aquiris has revealed that the new expansion for the Horizon Chase racing game franchise will be inspired by legendary Formula 1 driver Ayrton Senna. The DLC Senna Forever (Senna Forever in English) will be launched on October 20th and will bring tracks inspired by places where the pilot made history, such as Suzuka, in Japan, and Monaco, in France.

A special edition of Horizon Chase Turbo, which includes the DLC, will be released in physical format, PS4 only, exclusively in Brazil. Disc game arrives with value of BRL 99.00, which can be purchased at a discount during pre-order on the Amazon website. Despite not receiving a physical version for the Playstation 5, the version on disk for PS4 offers an upgrade to the PS5 version, as indicated on the published cover of the game.



(Credits: Aquiris)

Senna always comes to Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PC, Nintendo Switch and also for iOS and Android. The DLC includes, in addition to classic tracks and new car models, different game modes that include Ayrton Senna’s exploits in the world of Formula 1.



Learn about DLC news

Single-Player Career Mode: Follow the steps of the Brazilian pilot in five chapters;

First-person view (Exclusive to DLC Senna Always): Feel the sensation of being inside the cockpit;

Choose your race strategy before the start: Make choices in your car configuration, considering the tracks and weather conditions (exclusive for DLC);

130 Senna’s Achievements in Career Mode: Try to get the same performance as the grand champion;

Moco Championship: 18 different teams and over 30 cars to unlock.

Play alone or with up to 4 players locally (Local multiplayer mode is not available in the mobile version of the game).

If you already have the game, you can purchase DLC on different platforms for prices: R$ 29.90 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X and Switch. R$ 28.90 at Epic Games Store, Steam and Cloud. R$ 27.90 at Google Play and Apple Store stores.

