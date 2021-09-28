Horizon Forbidden West: Check out Aloy’s new look in detail

With the release of Forbidden West horizon set for the beginning of 2022, Sony has prepared an extensive post on the PlayStation Blog talking a little more about the aesthetic improvements implemented in the protagonist Aloy, as well as digging a little more into the game world.

The biggest highlights of this conversation with the developers was the confirmation that we will have new articulation points in the skeleton to create even richer facial expressions, and that the PS4 version will leave nothing to be desired in favor of new technologies when compared to the PS5! Check out the protagonist’s new look:

A closer look at Aloy’s new character model from Horizon Forbidden West – new visual updates include peach fuzz & smooth contouring

– more skeletal joints for improved facial expressions

The new game will take place six months after the events of Horizon Zero Dawn, with our more mature heroine heading west to investigate a mysterious light. In these lands, new tribes and machines will present quite a challenge to the former exile.

According to Ben McCaw, Guerilla’s narrative director, “Aloy has a unique perspective on the world. She has a lot of empathy for those who are hurting, and she’s very motivated to punish oppressors. she still feels like an outsider, not least because she doesn’t have a real home. These aspects of her personality will be deeply explored in Forbidden West.”

Aloy will have much richer facial expressions in the new adventureSource: PlayStation Blog

“Several teams have invested countless hours into every aspect of Aloy, from its combat moves to its animations, equipment, hair and dialogue, not to mention Ashly Burch’s great voice acting performance,” concludes Ben. “All of this helped make it more real than ever.”

Bastien Ramisse, lead artist at Guerilla and one of the creators of Aloy, assured that “the extra power coming from each new generation of consoles allows us to put even more polygons in the character models, which helps us create more precise details and more contours. We’ve developed and tested a new facial skeleton on PS4 and PS5, ensuring both generations have an equally immersive experience!”

A new skeleton was implemented to ensure greater fidelitySource: PlayStation Blog

