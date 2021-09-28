Horizon Forbidden West: costumes will possess abilities; Guerrilla Boosts PS4 Version Quality

Facebook

Earlier today, Guerrilla Games dropped a huge text on PlayStation.Blog that talks about Aloy’s evolution from Horizon Zero Dawn The Forbidden West horizon. However, there are two sections that can go unnoticed and deserve more attention.

The first is that Guerrilla has once again reinforced that the PS4 version will not be compromised because the game exists on PS5:

bastien [Ramisse, designer-chefe de personagem na Guerrilla] points out that it’s not because the team has pushed the limits on the PlayStation 5 version of Horizon Forbidden West that the PlayStation 4 version will be compromised. “We actually developed and tested the game simultaneously on both consoles because it’s very important for us as a studio to ensure that PlayStation 4 gamers have an equally immersive experience. With our knowledge of Horizon Zero Dawn, we knew that there were still untapped features that could take our characters’ realism and quality even further; it’s great to be able to access that knowledge and experience now in the production of the sequel.”

Another excerpt reveals a little about a new mechanic. In this case, Aloy’s costumes will have abilities of their own:

And Horizon Forbidden West will have a variety of outfits for Aloy to enjoy, similar and perhaps familiar to the first game. They offer protection against all hazards that Aloy encounters and can be obtained from merchants or encountered along the way. An addition to the system is that costumes in Horizon Forbidden West have abilities of their own, so players will be able to enhance their abilities in a variety of ways. The improvement of these skills is through a new and improved Skill Tree, but we’ll talk about that in another time…

Forbidden West horizon will be released on February 18, 2022 for PS4 and PS5.