Horoscope: see predictions for your sign from September 27th to October 3rd

Lion: Listen more to your intuition and talk little about your dreams and projects. The moment will require silence and stillness. Take more care of balancing your emotions and feelings.
Scorpion: Be persistent and don’t give up on your dreams. Your efforts will be rewarded and you will overcome obstacles along the way.
Sagittarius: A lot of work and material achievements are coming soon. Be objective and very rational. The week will ask for practicality and action.
Capricorn: Get in touch with your inner wisdom and reflect before making important decisions. The moment will be of self-knowledge, learning and spirituality guiding your steps.
Aquarium: Follow your heart to find solutions and new paths. This will be a cycle of harmony for relationships and family matters.
Signs with great influences
Bull: Week brings one of the best energies of the year for the most varied achievements. Be connected to the best in life and receive prosperity.
Virgin: Cycle of changes, good luck and news for your life. Nothing will stay as it is and surprises will arrive in the personal and professional field.
Lb: You will have clarity and inner illumination to make big decisions. The week will bring opportunities for partnerships, relationships and good health.
Fishes: Your star will shine and many opportunities will come your way. Be optimistic, hopeful, and trust your divine protection.
sign with difficult influences
Twins: The week may bring some fears and insecurities so don’t go further along the path, but let go of emotional blocks and pay attention to illusions and mistakes so as not to create unnecessary problems.
Cancer: Time to break away from what is no longer important to your life. Close loops, free yourself from problems and let yourself be carried away by the changes.