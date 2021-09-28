Hospital de Água Branca publishes a repudiation note for attitude practiced by a PRF agent

The Municipal Hospital Senador Dirceu Mendes Arcoverde, in Água Branca, published, this Sunday (26), a repudiation note as a result of an attitude practiced by an agent of the Federal Highway Police of Piauí (PRF-PI). The agent was identified as Francisco Felipe Lopes.

According to the note, the police officer offended two servants of the institution, a nurse and a nursing technician. The attitude of the policeman happened while the servants carried out their activities, at the headquarters of the health unit.

See the full repudiation note:

REPUTION NOTE

Nurse Cleonice Layara and Nursing Technician Socorro Pamela from the Municipal Hospital Senador Dirceu Mendes Arcoverde, come to the public to express their indignation and repudiation to the truculent action of the PRF police officer – Francisco Filipe Lopes, from the city of Teresina-PI.

The event took place at the hospital where the nurse and the technician provide care to the population. While carrying out their duties, they were victims of various declarations and offenses distilled by the police, using the prerogatives of the position to enter the hospital’s wards which are under sanitary security protocols. The same, uttered bad words and that embarrassed the professionals in public. The visits to the area the policeman wanted to enter are under protocol and he was advised by the professionals about the suspension of visits to the observation and hospitalization wards, in view of the pandemic that still risks the lives of so many people. The hospital decided to suspend visits to the ward as a preventive measure in the fight against Covid-19 and follows recommendations from the Ministry of Health and State Health Secretary (SESAPI) aiming at the safety of patients, families and health professionals.

The hospital repudiates any act of disrespect and values ​​dialogue above all, devoting mutual respect to professionals in this space. Hospital teams sympathize with the professionals involved in this sad episode, and reiterate the deepest repudiation of any and all acts of violence.

The report tried to get in touch with the PRF, but until the time of publication, there was no response.