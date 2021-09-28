Imagine being charged for a debt you didn’t contract, having your name denied for an expense you don’t know, or discovering that you’re affiliated with a political party without ever having signed any membership form. You know what could have happened: they used your CPF improperly. Yes, it happens and it is a crime.

Education is a fundamental step to avoid fraud, knowing how they can happen and how to avoid them is the beginning of having more security.

Felipe Barone, manager of Serasa

Misuse of CPF: what to do

How do I know if they are using my CPF improperly?

“Unfortunately, most of the time, the person only learns when the loss has already occurred. For example, being charged for debts that he does not recognize, receiving calls from collection offices for such debts or having his name denied for an expense that he has never recognized heard about it”, declared the lawyer Kristian Pscheidt, a partner at the Costa Marfori law firm.

He says that one guideline for how your CPF is being used is to connect to the Central Bank’s Registrato website. On the platform, citizens can monitor the use of the CPF to find out if accounts, loans and other services have been opened. It’s free.

If the concern is financial, the best thing to do is to regularly monitor your CPF in credit protection agencies, such as Serasa and SPC Brasil.

At Serasa, consumers and companies can request for free a list of those who consulted their CPF or CNPJ in the last 24 months. “If you are not aware of any action that justifies a consultation with your CPF/CNPJ, this may indicate a risk situation. In this case, the most appropriate thing is to contact the company that verified the document and request details about the reason for the consultation”, said Barone.

Serasa also offers a paid service, Serasa Premium, for you to receive alerts as soon as an appointment is made in your CPF. There is also a Lock & Unlock feature, which allows you to lock and unlock Serasa Score queries, which can also help to prevent possible fraud.

At SPC Brazil, for the consumer to monitor his CPF or score note (consumer credit score), he can access the SPC Consumidor application, available on the Apple Store and Play Store for free download.

SPC Avisa is a tool for monitoring the CPF, which informs, via email or SMS, any changes made to the CPF, queries made by companies to the monitored document and changes in the score, among others.

If your concern is using it for other purposes, such as affiliation to a political party or simply an inappropriate comment posted with your name/CPF on social networks, it is recommended to search Google using your name and your CPF in order to try to detect improper uses, according to Marcelo Chiavassa de Mello Paula Lima, professor of Digital Law at Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie Campinas.

In these cases, says the professor, you should file a police report and look for the political party or social networks where your comment was posted to show the mistake, asking for the exclusion of the information.

For the lawyer Kristian Pscheidt, in both cases, it is worth looking for the source of the information (who was responsible for making your affiliation to the party or posting your comments on social networks). For this, it is possible to require the IP (identification number of a computer on the internet) of the origin of the registration, so that it is possible to trace the source.

“And if this information has caused a proven damage to its image or reputation, it is even possible to compensate for moral damages,” he said.

What to do when someone uses my CPF?

Immediately register a police report in case of loss, theft or theft of the document, so that you will not be penalized in future purchases.

With the police report in hand, immediately notify the company that created any credit in your CPF and inform your relationship bank.

If the company does not return the amount or does not resolve the case internally without causing any damage to the consumer, it is necessary to file a complaint with Procon or file a lawsuit (causes of up to 20 minimum wages can be filed without the need for a lawyer, with the Courts Special), to reimburse the damages caused, including before the bank.

If you notice suspicious queries on your CPF, go to the financial institution (bank, telephone company, store, etc.) and advise that these queries are inappropriate and may be fraud in progress.

Another option is to look for SPC Brasil customer service points and register the situation.

“Registration is recommended because, whenever a shopkeeper consults the CPF on SPC products to make some installment sale or service of the type, it will be possible to see that the documents were stolen,” explained lawyer Kristian Pscheidt.

There are several reasons why companies consult a CPF/CNPJ:

When a credit granting company wants to know the financial status of the document holder

When products will be sold in installments or with payment by check

When renewing home or car insurance

If you are not aware of any action, it is best to contact the company that verified the document, inform them that the consultation was carried out without your consent and request details.

How to monitor my CPF?

Register: free. To register: click on “I want to register” on the Registrato – Registration page.

free. To register: click on “I want to register” on the Registrato – Registration page. Serasa: free. To register: you must create an account.

free. To register: you must create an account. Serasa Premium: paid out. It costs R$19.90 per month (monthly plan) or R$169.90 (annual plan), divided into 12 installments. To register: you must create an account.

paid out. It costs R$19.90 per month (monthly plan) or R$169.90 (annual plan), divided into 12 installments. To register: you must create an account. SPC Consumer, from SPC Brazil: free. To register: you must create an access on the Consumer Portal.

free. To register: you must create an access on the Consumer Portal. SPC Avisa, from SPC Brazil: free for 30 days. Afterwards, the subscription costs from R$9.90 (per month) to R$209.90 (the most complete annual plan). To register: you must create an access to the SPC Brasil online store.

Is it a crime to use someone else’s CPF?

Yes, it is a crime to use a false identity, as prescribed by articles 307 and 308 of the Penal Code. The penalty is detention from three months to one year or a fine, if the fact does not constitute an element of a more serious crime.

According to Professor Marcelo Chiavassa, from Mackenzie Campinas, in the civil sphere, the person can also claim compensation for damages caused by the person who used their CPF improperly.

Tips to avoid fraud with your CPF

It is important for consumers to be aware of everything that happens with their CPF. It is worth monitoring and monitoring changes in your score, the queries made to the document and inclusion of debts. This helps to identify possible fraud in your document.

Marcelo Aragona, Head of Products and Business at SPC Brasil