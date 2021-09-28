How meditating can sharpen concentration

27 september 2021 Updated 7 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images

For centuries, people have searched for ways to increase their intelligence, concentration and creativity through nootropic substances, also known as memory boosters or cognitive boosters.

In fact, if you’re drinking coffee right now, you’re consuming a form of nootropic substances—caffeine is a stimulant famous for its attention-stirring ability.

But so-called “smart drugs” — while not necessarily drugs — have gained in popularity: there is now a large market for over-the-counter supplements that claim (with very little scientific evidence) to improve concentration and memory.

Some people go even further and seek out prescribed stimulants, such as Modafinil, in an attempt to improve performance at work or at school.

A 2017 investigation, based on the Global Drug Survey, an anonymous questionnaire, showed that 30% of Americans had taken some form of “smart drug” in the previous 12 months.

This represented a 20% increase over 2015. And the survey showed they were not alone: ​​large increases in consumption of these products were also reported across Europe.

But do these products really work? And what are your risks?

Without knowing

“It’s surprising how little we know about our brain, but one thing we do know is that our brain is a carefully calibrated system, especially in terms of brain chemistry. .”

So says Hanneke den Ouden, neuroscientist at the Donders Institute for Brain, Cognition and Behavior at Radboud University in the Netherlands.

His lab studies how the chemical state of our brain shapes the way we act.

“Modafinil is in the category of psychostimulants. Other examples are methylphenidate and amphetamine. And psychostimulants generally act on the activity of the dopaminergic system [do cérebro]”she says

Credit, Getty Images

Dopamine is a neurotransmitter and its high levels can stimulate signals in parts of the brain associated with concentration and focus, and help reduce hyperactive and impulsive behaviors.

It is extremely useful for people with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), for example, but it can also illegally get into the hands of people without a diagnosed medical condition.

“In some of the recent studies, we’ve seen how psychostimulants affect decision-making in a young, healthy population. Specifically, we’ve studied methylphenidate, a drug that is perhaps better known by the trade names Ritalin or Adderall,” she says.

“And what we found is that it improves a number of tasks. What we thought might be the case is that we experience tasks as a small cognitive effort,” explains the neuroscientist.

But, Den Ouden cautions, taking these over-the-counter brain-stimulating substances is risky.

“All drugs have the risk of causing side effects and that’s why they’re over the counter,” she says.

“So when we do a study of drugs such as psychostimulants, we first evaluate our participants extensively. In fact, we make sure that the doctor only prescribes one pill per person (we often give them just one dose).”

And “we know that, for example, psychostimulants increase heart rate and that this can pose a risk for those who have underlying heart problems, such as arrhythmia, without knowing it.”

Furthermore, these substances do not have the same effect on everyone: some people benefit, others not.

Credit, Getty Images

The expert adds that there are practically no studies on the long-term cognitive effects of the use of psychostimulants in healthy people.

However, increasing dopamine levels in the brain can cause long-term problems.

“We’re talking about the tight balance of our brain chemistry and when you upset that by adding too much dopamine, the system might, in response, try to regain balance and decrease your sensitivity to the substance,” she explains.

Thus, a person trying to maintain their “normal” dopamine levels may end up becoming dependent on it.

“Another risk, perhaps more speculative, but important to bear in mind, is that being really focused all the time isn’t necessarily the ideal state for every situation.”

“What we do know is that being too focused can really reduce creativity and openness to new ideas or solutions. So we don’t want a society of hyperfocused people.”

Meditation instead of Medication

Rather than boosting brain power through medication, there is growing evidence that brain power can be enhanced by more natural means such as meditation and mindfulness.

Credit, Getty Images

“One of the characteristics of human beings is that we have these minds that can wander and think about all sorts of strange things,” says Laurie Santos, a professor of psychology at Yale University, USA.

“Research shows that the simple act of meditating, even for just 10 minutes a day if you’re a novice, can significantly reduce brain activation in regions that tend to make your mind wander. changing the kind of predetermined patterns in your brain.”

But why is mental wandering not desirable?

Santos says research on the subject shows that when our mind wanders, it can make us unhappy.

“The irony of all this is that we are never fully present, and to enjoy the simple things in life, from eating something tasty to talking to a friend, we really need to be there,” he explains.

“The act of mental digression, therefore, appears to significantly diminish our well-being.”

“That’s why practices like meditation can be so powerful, because one of its benefits is that it trains our minds to be a little more present than normal.”

Meditation not only interrupts mental wandering, it also creates more connections between different parts of the brain. It effectively reconnects the brain to the present.

And the effect is lasting, according to a 2008 study that found people who practiced meditation were happier.

But meditation doesn’t just seem to help people enjoy life.

A 2013 study conducted by the University of California showed that a course in meditation actually increased test scores. And there are several other benefits, according to Laurie.

“It increases concentration, helps memory over time, and has multiple effects on physical health — you can see improvements in immune function and markers of aging.”

So if there are indications that this activity helps brain capacity, happiness, immune function, and even DNA, would it be an exaggeration to say that meditation is some kind of remedy for the human condition?

“Scientists are concerned about medications that have all these benefits, but meditation appears to be something that, empirically speaking, already has many of them.”