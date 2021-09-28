How meditating can sharpen concentration

For centuries, people have searched for ways to increase their intelligence, concentration and creativity through nootropic substances, also known as memory boosters or cognitive boosters.

In fact, if you’re drinking coffee right now, you’re consuming a form of nootropic substances—caffeine is a stimulant famous for its attention-stirring ability.

But so-called “smart drugs” — while not necessarily drugs — have gained in popularity: there is now a large market for over-the-counter supplements that claim (with very little scientific evidence) to improve concentration and memory.

Some people go even further and seek out prescribed stimulants, such as Modafinil, in an attempt to improve performance at work or at school.