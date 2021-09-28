How to protect your investment from volatility?

The ups and downs of the stock market and the dollar, which were part of the routine of Brazilian investors since the beginning of the pandemic, more than a year and a half ago, became even more intense in September. According to data from the Stock Exchange, the average volatility, which was 17.8% six months ago, rose to 20.3% in the last three months and reached 26.1% in the last month.

For the investor who doesn’t like so much fluctuation, volatility is uncomfortable. So how do you protect yourself from this roller coaster? See below what market professionals suggest.

What is volatility?

Volatility, in the financial market, is how much the value of a certain asset, such as the price of a stock, varies in a given period. This variation can be positive (valuation) or negative (devaluation). The more this asset varies in price, the greater the volatility.

Volatility is not necessarily a negative factor for the investor, highlights the behavioral economist Luciane Almeida, specialist in investments and financial education at PayBank. It is the fluctuation in value that allows the investor to buy something for a price and make money by selling it at a higher price.

The problem occurs when he invests in something that varies a lot in price and needs to redeem the money right at the moment when the asset is low.

How to use volatility to your advantage

The first step that the investor must take to avoid being harmed by volatility is to define the objective of the investment. It is from this that he can define exactly how long the money can be invested.

For example: money saved as an emergency reserve — that is, to cover unexpected or unexpected expenses scheduled— it should not be invested in a Treasury bond that will only expire in 2040 and never in a stock.

Those who safely plan the application’s objective can handle the anxiety that arises when the market starts to fluctuate a lot and avoid the mistake of getting rid of the application just when it is down.

The investor will only realize a loss because of volatility if he redeems the money before maturity. That is why it is very important to define the objective and deadline for that application. If a person is clear when he will need the money, he does not need to redeem it before maturity, so volatility will not affect his investment.

Luciane Almeida, PayBank

Fixed income volatility

Fixed income investments — such as savings accounts, Treasury Direct bonds or CDBs — are less volatile than variable income investments, such as stock exchanges and real estate funds. But still there are fluctuations that can affect the applicator.

This happens because of the so-called mark-to-market. Every day, investments are priced according to the amount investors are paying to buy and sell these assets in the market. This is true for almost all investments, with very rare exceptions, such as savings.

That’s why if a person is going to invest in Tesouro Direto today, the price of a bond like the Treasury Selic will be different from what it was a week ago. And whenever the price of the bond changes, the interest rate it pays also fluctuates, because the yield is determined by a change in relation to the price of the paper.

The longer the term of the bond, the greater the fluctuation it will have. So, a tip for those who do not like volatility is to invest in fixed income securities that have shorter maturities.

At Tesouro Direto today, for example, the securities with less volatility are, in order, the Treasury Selic 2024 and the Treasury Selic 2027.

These two titles are the most suitable for that application dedicated to the emergency reserve, highlights the investment manager at ParMais, Alexandre Amorim.

For longer-term investments —that is, for a purpose and that will not need to be withdrawn ahead of schedule—, the recommendation is to match the term of the paper with the target.

For example, if the person intends to buy a property in five years’ time, he can opt for a Prefixed Treasury bond maturing in 2026 or an IPCA+ 2026 Treasury bond.

In the case of the IPCA Treasury bond, there is the advantage of protecting the investment against inflation, as this role guarantees a yield beyond the official government price index, says Amorim.

private bonds

The specialist at ParMais points out that there are also options for private fixed income securities, issued by banks, such as CDBs, and by companies, such as debentures. These bonds usually offer higher returns than Treasury bonds.

But this higher return comes at a cost, which is the biggest risk. This is because the possibility of default by a company or bank, however small, is still greater than the risk of default by the government – which is, after all, who prints money in the country.

Private bonds may have greater volatility than government bonds, as they have a higher rate, as they are more risky than government bonds.

Alexandre Amorim, ParMais

Variable income volatility

The stock market, real estate funds and other variable income assets are more volatile than fixed income. Therefore, they demand even more attention from the investor when setting goals and deadlines for that money.

The conservative investor who does not support volatility should already have a small share of the equity portfolio. But in this percentage of his capital it is possible to work with assets that are subject to less volatility, highlights the investment analyst at Rico Investimentos, Paula Zogbi.

According to her, moderate and bold investors, who dedicate part of their portfolio to variable income, can place a slice of their investments in assets that fluctuate less and that will act as a cushion in times of greater market turmoil.

Leading companies and mature sectors

According to stock exchange analysts, companies with less volatility in their share prices are those that show predictable performance for revenue and profit. And this is more common in the case of companies that already have a long history of life and that operate in sectors that are also traditional.

See some examples:

Public services: public service concessionaires such as electricity companies, basic sanitation and highway operators are traditionally examples of actions that fluctuate less on the stock exchange. The revenues of these companies do not fluctuate much from one year to the next because they are the result of the economy’s mature businesses, which have been in operation for decades.

In addition, these companies explore public concessions through long-term government contracts, over ten years, with tariff and adjustment conditions defined in advance.

Industry leaders: great leaders in traditional sectors such as food producers, retail chains or banks have come a long way to reach the leadership position they hold today. That makes revenue and profit performance more predictable, analysts point out.

As they are large in the sectors in which they operate, these companies also influence final prices to consumers and this also helps to maintain the stability of earnings. For all that, these companies fluctuate less in times of crisis.

These companies tend to have less fluctuation, but crisis cycles also reach more stable segments, as we saw in this pandemic. Therefore, the investor should always get information or seek help from analysts to check the operational and financial performance of a company before investing.

Beware of diversification

The more concentrated an investor’s money is in one place, the greater the risk that it will be hit by volatility. Therefore, a recommendation given by most market professionals is to diversify.

By dividing the money into different applications, the investor is able to balance the impacts of volatility on the applications. Thus, when a crisis affects one sector more than another, the businesses that suffered less help to reduce or even cancel the losses of that instability.