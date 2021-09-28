How to withdraw the Bolsa Família benefit without the card? check out

If you have lost or damaged your Bolsa Família card, be aware that it is possible to withdraw installments without him. To do so, it will be necessary to follow some steps and recommendations that we will explain below. First and foremost, it is important that you always keep your card well preserved.

The password must always be stored, preferably never together with the card. This prevents that, if you happen to lose it, someone has access to your account by using the card with the password.

How to withdraw the Bolsa Família without the card

Caixa Econômica Federal manages to release the withdrawal of its benefit through what people popularly call “payment on the payroll”. The correct term is “separate payment guide” and is printed at Caixa’s branch.

Thus, for those who do not have the card for any of the reasons already presented, it will be necessary to look for the agency and report the situation to the attendant. He will enter the system and consult his benefit to proceed with the release.

In the act of withdrawing your benefit at the agency, you must present an identification document with a photo (RG, CNH or even your Work Card).

Withdraw from Cash Has

A second option is for those who receive Bolsa Família and have the Cashier app. It is possible to carry out the withdrawal through the app, which generates a code and, with it, the withdrawal can be released both at lottery shops and at ATMs.

With the application open, go to the option “Without card withdrawal”. Then, the option to “Generate code for withdrawal” will appear. Click again and enter the application password. After the code appears, go to the ATM, in the option of withdrawal without a card, and enter the code informed.

From that moment on, just inform the amount to be withdrawn. At the lottery, it is the same process and the code must be typed into the machine. Even for those who use Caixa Tem, it is possible to transfer their benefit to another account and, from there, make the withdrawal.

Thus, there is more than one way to be able to make the withdrawal even without having the benefit card in hand.