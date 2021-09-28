Huawei: Harmony OS Reaches Over 120 Million Active Users

After starting September reaching 90 million active users, HarmonyOS 2.0 reaches the end of the month installed on more than 120 million devices, as revealed by china this Monday (27). Huawei works with a goal of 300 million installations by the end of 2021.

According to He Gang, director of consumer operations for the Chinese brand, HarmonyOS has gained more than 1 million users a day since its launch on June 2nd. At this pace, it is currently the fastest growing mobile operating system in the world, as the executive claims.

Still without a global version, the software compatible with Huawei and Honor devices gained more than 10 million users in its debut week. At the end of the first month, there were already 25 million installations, a number that reached 70 million on August 30th and surpassed the 100 million mark on September 13th.

Huawei’s operating system runs on multiple devices.Source: Huawei/Disclosure

The brand’s largest system update in its history, HarmonyOS is available for nearly 100 of the manufacturer’s products. Among them, there are 56 old cell phones from the company and its former subsidiary, which also received the new features.

Development beyond expectations

With more than 400 app and service partners and more than 1,700 hardware partners, HarmonyOS 2.0 still has 1.3 million developers working on its construction. The Chinese giant wants to turn it into an operating system for the internet of things, noting that it runs on cell phones, tablets, smartwatches and other smart devices.

Recently, the rotating chairman of Huawei, Xu Zhijun, said ecosystem development is “beyond expectations”. Given the positive numbers, the company is even thinking about revising its goal of reaching 300 million users by the end of the year, increasing that amount.