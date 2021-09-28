Ever since she won the “Big Brother Brasil 21”, Juliette’s lean period has been in the past. The bank account increases – in addition to the R$1.5 million prize, is followed by more than 32 million people on Instagram, does advertising campaigns and still has a singing career – but she doesn’t “can” spend. The tight schedule and, according to the artist, the fact of receiving many gifts contribute to this. She said that after leaving the confinement, she only bought panties and a sandal.

“After I won the program, I bought panties and a sandal. Only. I didn’t buy anything else. Because I can’t. I already have a lot, I didn’t even use what I got”, said Juliette in a chat with Dani Calabresa, Rafael Portugal and Pedroca Monteiro, on the program “Dani-se”, on GNT.

In the conversation, Juliette also confessed that she is thinking of creating a fake profile on social media. Since your officer is used for work, as well as being accompanied by millions of people.

“I don’t have it yet (fake profile), but I think I’ll do it later. Even to see if I can look and enjoy photos without everyone seeing it. Being able to flirt normally,” she said, in a good mood.