‘I thought I was too young to get breast cancer’ | Health

When Lucy found a lump in her breast, the cancer didn’t even cross her mind. It was “by chance” that she noticed. She says she wasn’t in the habit of checking.

“I thought I would probably start doing this sort of thing when I was in my 50s,” she told BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat.

However, after taking exams, Lucy received bad news. At 26 years old, she had breast cancer.

Earlier this month, Sarah Harding, singer for the British-Irish band Girls Aloud, passed away from breast cancer at the age of 39.

After his death, the UK breast cancer charity CoppaFeel! saw a huge increase in visits to its website. More than 200,000 people visited its pages within 12 hours of news of Harding’s death—eight times more than usual. The charity is encouraging younger women to check their breasts for lumps.

Breast cancer: pandemic may have left 4,000 cases undiagnosed in Brazil, study says

In Brazil, the Ministry of Health recommends that, in cases of suspicion, the patient always seek an evaluation with a doctor she trusts. The most common symptom of breast cancer is the appearance of a lump, “usually painless, hard and irregular, but there are tumors that are soft in consistency, globose and well defined”. Other signs of breast cancer are: cutaneous edema (on the skin), similar to orange peel, skin retraction, pain, inversion of the nipple, hyperemia, desquamation or ulceration of the nipple, in addition to papillary secretion, especially when it is unilateral and spontaneous.

‘The doctor was very silent’

It was just by chance that Lucy had her lump checked. She had a day off from work, so she went to the doctor.

“I think about it all the time,” she said. “I’m so glad I had that day off. It would be a completely different story if it weren’t for that. It’s the reason I’m here today.”

Even when the GP referred Lucy to a breast clinic, it still hadn’t crossed her mind that it might be breast cancer.

But when her sister insisted on an ultrasound, Lucy began to realize that something was wrong.

“The doctor was very quiet,” she says.

A week later, she was told she had cancer. Soon, the cancer has spread to her lymph nodes.

Lucy was told that she would need chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and surgery.

“There were times when I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep,” she says. “I was awake 20 hours a day, not moving from where I lay in my bed.”

“I looked so bad, my skin was really bad, all my hair fell out, including my eyebrows and eyelashes.”

After surgery and radiation therapy, Lucy finally got some good news—there were no cancer cells left.

Lucy is still on hormone therapy and has been working with CoppaFeel! to spread the word that breast cancer can affect younger women.

“Don’t think this can’t happen to you. I don’t want to be pessimistic, but just be aware,” she says.

‘Stigma in the black community’

Lucy also wants to make more people in the black community aware of the importance of checking breasts for lumps.

“I think there’s a lot of stigma around the disease. We don’t want to talk about disease, but it’s important to do it. When I see these ads about cancer, I don’t see black people.”

“I almost felt that this just doesn’t happen to us.”

Fran didn’t think that would happen to her either, but at age 24 she noticed a lump in her breast.

Initially, the doctors sent her away, saying it was a “hormonal” nodule. Only 18 months later, when she found another symptom, she came back for another test.

She was worried about making the NHS (UK public health system) waste time, as she had been sent home before.

But after several tests, Fran was told she had stage four breast cancer as well as a brain tumor. She heard she had two years to live.

“I was 25 years old. I’m a personal trainer. I was healthier than ever. I was living proof that this can happen to anyone, at any age.”

She went through an “aggressive chemotherapy routine” and now Fran’s cancer is in remission. She has been sharing her story online to spread the word that younger women can get breast cancer.

“I’ve been very open about my journey on social media, I’ve documented everything I went through.”

“It always seemed to be portrayed as an older women’s problem. Before this year, I kind of thought I didn’t have to worry about it until I got older.”