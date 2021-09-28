‘I trained with Cristiano Ronaldo, today I’m a milkman’

Many football players who are pointed out as great promises in the youth categories are not able to establish themselves in their careers after moving up to the professional. This was exactly the case for Richard Eckersley, former right-back of the Manchester United.

Promoted to the adult team of red devils in the 2007/08 season by sir Alex Ferguson, Eckersley was part of the cast that won the Premier League and the English League Cup in 2008/09, playing four matches in the period.

Seeking space, he turned down an offer to renew his contract at Old Trafford, as he knew he wouldn’t have much space with the “Red Devils”, and signed with Burnley in the 2009/10 season.

Thereafter, however, his career never took off…

For two years he was loaned out to various clubs and never managed to stand out. With that, he chose to leave English football and took a chance on the MLS, signing with Toronto FC in 2012.

Then, he passed by the New York Red Bulls, also in the North American league, in 2014, before returning to his home country. He played for Swindon Town and Oldham Athletic before getting injured and opting to end his career in 2015/16, aged 27 – theoretically, the age that is considered the beginning of the heyday of professional players.

After hanging up his boots, he embarked on the business world. As a vegan, he founded an oat milk factory in the small town of Totnes, a municipality of just 8,000 inhabitants in the interior of England.

In an interview with The Athletic website, Eckersley said he was happy currently working as a milkman, but admitted that he sometimes sees himself in a “parallel world”, since Cristiano Ronaldo, with whom he played for Manchester United, is still active and playing at a very high level at 36 years old.

“I think about it all the time. Ronaldo is back at United and the last time he played for the club I was still there. . It’s something very crazy, very far from my current reality. It’s a parallel world,” said the former full-back, now 32 years old.

“But I would never change things. I’m really happy today. I own my own destiny, and for me it’s priceless,” he said.

Eckersley, by the way, has ambitious plans for his business in the coming years.

“Today, my wife, my wife and our son have our own house, with a garden where we grow our own food. We live in a village that doesn’t even have streets, it’s a community of about 40 people. Everything here is vegetarian and organic,” he said. .

Richard Eckersley (left) celebrates winning the League Cup with United Tony Marshall – PA Images via Getty Images

“We are producing 25,000 liters of vegetable milk a month in crystal bottles. Everything is reusable, in a circular business model. We have 22 employees and in the future we want to be the UK’s largest oat milk distributor in five years” “Maybe Manchester United won’t have our milk in their fridges someday?” he dreamed.