Ibovespa Futuro falls following the exterior with a rise in treasuries and attention to the Copom minutes; dollar rises

SAO PAULO – The Ibovespa Futuro opens in decline this Tuesday (28), following the negative day abroad. Wall Street index futures are now retreating in the wake of the rise in yields on 10-year US Treasuries, which reached 1.545% overnight. The bets are that the US central bank will actually cut its monthly stimulus program.

Also on the radar, oil is rallying for the sixth day in a row amid supply concerns due to hurricanes Ida and Nicholas, and with the growing possibility of a global energy crisis.

In Asia, stocks fell after several companies reduced their projections for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of China. In the second, Goldman Sachs reduced its expectation of the country’s GDP growth from 8.2% to 7.8%. Nomura reduced its forecast from 8.2% to 7.7%.

Attention is also given to speeches by Janet Yellen, US Treasury secretary, and Jerome Powell, president of the Federal Reserve, in the US Senate, as well as Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, at the ECB Forum.

Here, investors reflect the minutes of the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), according to which the Central Bank considered raising interest rates beyond the 1-point adjustment it ended up adopting, but reached the conclusion that the dose was adequate .

According to Gustavo Cruz, RB strategist, the novelty of the document is to leave the scenario a little more open for Selic increases in more than one point. For him, when the minutes say that “this decision also implies smoothing the fluctuations in the level of economic activity and promoting full employment”, the BC shows that it is not looking only at inflation, but also at how not to penalize activity and the job market.

“I understand that he will make two 1 point hikes by the end of the year. However, with this text today, he left it more open so that if things until exactly a month from now, at the end of October, get a lot worse in terms of inflation, expectations and fiscal risks, he can make a bigger increase”, he assesses.

After the closing, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, participates in two events, and at 2:30 pm (Brasília time) the consolidated result of the central government is released.

At 9:10 am (Eastern time), the Ibovespa futures contract maturing in October 2021 was down 0.66% to 112,665 points.

Meanwhile, the commercial dollar operates at a high of 0.6% to R$5.411 on purchase and R$5.411 on sale. Dollar futures maturing in October recorded gains of 0.28% at R$5.412.

In the futures market, the DI for January 2022 rises three basis points to 7.18%, DI for January 2023 is up eight basis points to 9.14%, DI for January 2025 advances nine points- base at 10.26% and DI for January 2027 registers a positive change of five base points at 10.63%.

On the Fed, Powell prepared statements in which he said inflation could persist longer than expected. “Inflation is high and should stay that way in the coming months before becoming moderate (…) As the economy continues to reopen and spending resumes, we see pressure on prices, particularly due to bottlenecks in some sectors. These effects have been larger and longer-lasting than expected, but they will slow down and, as soon as that happens, inflation should fall back to our longer-term target of 2%.”

The US also faces a risk of government shutdown if a new budget is not approved by Thursday, when the US$ 1 trillion infrastructure investment project proposed by President Joe Biden and already approved in the Senate must be voted in the House. .

European markets, on the other hand, are digesting uncertainties regarding the elections in Germany after the vote on Sunday. The Social Democratic Party (SPD in its German acronym) got the largest share of the vote, 25.7%, while Angela Merkel’s right-wing bloc, made up of the Christian Democratic Union and the Christian Social Union, got 24.1% of votes.

Now, negotiations between these two big parties and two smaller parties, the Green and the Free Democrats, are likely to take weeks, if not months.

Previously, the SPD rejected the possibility of forming a new grand coalition with the right-wing bloc. Both parties claim they won the election after the results.

Voucher (VALLEY3)

Vale issued a statement to the market with details about the incident that left 39 employees trapped in the underground of Mina Totten in Sudbury, Ontario (Canada).

“On Sunday afternoon, at the Totten mine, an excavator that was being transported in the access to the underground mine came off, blocking the shaft (openings for the passage of pipes) and, therefore, making the means of transport for employees unavailable” , points the company.

According to the miner, employees were at the mine at the time of the incident and immediately headed to the refuge stations as part of standard procedure.

The miner also said 19 workers who had been trapped in an underground mine in Canada had returned to the surface this Tuesday morning, and the rest are on their way, according to a statement.

The rescued workers are in good health and “are eager to go home,” said the miner.

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4)

In the final stretch of the day before, the president of Petrobras, Joaquim Silva e Luna, defended the company’s pricing policy during a “surprise” press conference, which pleased the market. Asked about the current gap between international prices and those practiced by the company, both Luna and directors did not rule out new readjustments in fuels.

Executive Director of Sales and Logistics, Cláudio Mastella pointed out that, in recent months, there have been significant changes in the international market, but that most of them were offset by exchange rate fluctuations in the opposite direction. However, a reduction in the supply of oil, especially in the United States, and a perspective of rising international demand for energy sources has pushed up values.

Camil (CAML3)

The Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) approved without restrictions the acquisition of the Santa Amália pasta company by Camil, informed the buyer company on Monday.

The operation, which marked Camil’s entry into the pasta sector, was announced to the market last month, in a R$ 260 million deal. With the purchase, Camil will also assume Santa Amália’s indebtedness of around R$ 150 million.

Eneva (ENEV3)

On Monday, Eneva inaugurated the Azulão Gas Treatment Unit (UTG), in the field of the same name in Silves (AM), which will send the product by truck for the generation of the Jaguatirica II thermal plant in Roraima, informed the company .

The Azulão-Jaguatirica integrated project, with a total investment of 1.8 billion reais, makes it possible to sell gas from the Azulão field, in the Amazon Basin, purchased three years ago by Eneva from Petrobras, which discovered it in the 1990s and declared it commercial in 2004.

JSL (JSLG3)

JSL approved the merger of all shares issued by Fadel, purchased by the company in 2020.

(with Reuters, Bloomberg and Estadão Content)

